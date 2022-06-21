Former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton set to be sentenced in federal embezzlement case

Nearly three years after his indictment, former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton is set to learn Tuesday whether his $248,000 embezzlement case involving the Teamsters labor union will make him the next Chicago-area politician headed to prison.

Cullerton’s sentencing before U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman is set to begin Tuesday morning at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. Earlier this month, prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Cullerton to up to 18 months in prison.

In making their recommendation, prosecutors revealed that former Chicago Teamsters boss John T. Coli told them Cullerton was hired for his do-nothing Teamsters job as a favor to a senator only identified as “Senator A” in court records.

“[Cullerton,] who was a state senator at the time of his illegal conduct, clearly realized that he would be able to get away with pocketing this money without doing any work simply because he was an elected official,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu wrote.

The former senator’s defense attorney asked for probation and community service, telling the judge that Cullerton now does shift work at a warehouse as he tries to make ends meet and pay the Teamsters back.

Cullerton, a member of a family whose political fortunes date back to just before the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, pleaded guilty to embezzlement back in March. He admitted he improperly took more than $248,000 from the Teamsters.

Even though he had faced indictment since August 2019, the Villa Park Democrat held onto his seat until last February, resigning just before his attorney revealed his plans to plead guilty.

The charges against Cullerton came just days after Coli pleaded guilty in an extortion case revolving around $325,000 in cash payments he received from Cinespace Chicago Film Studios between 2014 and 2017. Coli also agreed at the time to cooperate with federal prosecutors, despite having bragged years earlier that, “you can cut my fingers off, I wouldn’t talk.”

Coli has not been sentenced.

Cullerton’s indictment revolved around his role as an organizer for Teamsters Joint Council 25. He landed that job after his former employer, Hostess Brands, shut down in 2012. Coli told prosecutors he arranged for Cullerton’s hiring as an organizer “but did not believe the employment was legitimate,” according to court filings.

Cullerton was accused of collecting $188,320 in salary, bonuses and cellphone and vehicle allowances from the Teamsters between March 2013 and February 2016, as well as $64,068 in health and pension contributions, while doing little or no work for the labor union. He was also accused of collecting $21,678 in reimbursed medical claims.

