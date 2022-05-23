The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 23, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Former Oakbrook Terrace mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scheme

Tony Ragucci also agreed Monday to cooperate with federal investigators. A prosecutor told the judge he did not expect Ragucci’s cooperation to end “any time soon.”

Jon Seidel By Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Former Oakbrook Terrace mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scheme
Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.

Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.

Rich Hein/Sun-Times file photo

The former mayor of Oakbrook Terrace admitted Monday that he pocketed at least $88,500 as part of a criminal scheme involving red-light cameras in the western suburb, but he has now formally agreed to cooperate with federal investigators.

Tony Ragucci, 66, pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud and filing a false tax return. He is just the latest politician to be swept up in the feds’ investigation of dealings involving the politically connected red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC.

Ragucci’s scheme involved James and Joseph Colucci, who were charged earlier this month and pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Durkin told U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman he did not expect Ragucci’s cooperation to end “any time soon.”

SafeSpeed has not been charged with wrongdoing and has sought to distance itself from Omar Maani, the former SafeSpeed partner who also played a role in Ragucci’s scheme. Maani was charged in 2020 with a bribery conspiracy but agreed to cooperate with the feds in what’s known as a deferred-prosecution agreement.

“SafeSpeed remains both shocked and saddened that one of its former colleagues was engaged in criminal conduct and recruited outside individuals to help further his self-serving activities,” the company said in a statement. “Their actions were clearly in their own self-interest and done without SafeSpeed’s knowledge and undercut the important work SafeSpeed does.”

Ragucci, as mayor of Oakbrook Terrace, signed a deal with SafeSpeed in 2012, records show. However, the company’s cameras did not become operational there until August 2017.

In the meantime, an individual who is not named in Ragucci’s plea agreement offered in late 2016 to hire a relative of Ragucci’s and pay that person monthly in exchange for Ragucci’s continued support of SafeSpeed. The Sun-Times has identified that person, who died in January 2018, as Dennis Colucci.

Eventually, that person promised to instead pay Ragucci up to $3,500 every month, based on revenue generated by SafeSpeed cameras. James and Joseph Colucci then continued the payments after Dennis Colucci’s death, according to court records. In 2018, Ragucci signed a one-year renewal agreement with SafeSpeed. He signed another May 7, 2019.

By September 2019, the payments to Ragucci had totaled at least $76,000, according to his plea agreement.

It also said that, starting in May 2018, Ragucci sought money from Maani. The two men met multiple times, including at an Oakbrook Terrace restaurant on July 19, 2018. During that meeting, Ragucci said, “I’m gonna sign the contract. Every year, I don’t have to go to the [Oakbrook Terrace] board with it or nothing. I do everything myself. If you could give me —.”

At the same time, Ragucci put five fingers on the table, according to his plea agreement. It meant he wanted $5,000, the document said.

In all, the feds say Ragucci received at least $88,500.

Ragucci also filed false tax returns for 2018 and 2017, costing the IRS nearly $13,000.

Next Up In Crime
30 City Council members call special meeting for Wednesday on violent crime surge
Mother thanks her ‘angel on Earth’ for staying with wounded son after Lincoln Park shooting
City Council delays action on Lightfoot’s curfew crackdown
Mike Madigan quipped ‘maybe I’ll take the appointment’ while pushing for ally to join ComEd board
Man charged with murder in fatal Irving Park shooting
1 killed and 31 others — including 13-year-old boy — wounded by gunfire over weekend in Chicago
The Latest
A protestor holds a pink sign reading “Support Legal Abortion” at Federal Plaza, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The rally came after the Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments over the Mississippi abortion law.
Health
Planned Parenthood of Illinois offering abortion pills through mail
For nearly a month, Planned Parenthood of Illinois has offered Mifepristone to patients both in and out of state through telehealth counseling and mail services.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
Christian Orlando with his first steelhead, caught on a fly rod.
Outdoors
First steelhead on a fly earns 13-year-old Fish of the Week honors
Christian Orlando made his first steelhead memorable.
By Dale Bowman
 
Traffic flows along Interstate 90 highway as a Metra suburban commuter train moves along an elevated track in Chicago on March 31, 2021.&nbsp;
Letters to the Editor
Inadequate road maintenance is another cause of increased traffic crashes
Chicago seems to have fallen badly behind in lane marking, making it difficult for drivers to maintain proper positions. The city also makes no effort to maintain some of its traffic signage and needs to fix potholes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Washington Federal Bank for Savings, 2869 S. Archer Ave., before it was shut down in December 2017 for “unsafe or unsound practices” days after its president John F. Gembara was found dead at a bank customer’s home in what authorities called a suicide.
Washington Federal Bank Investigation
Exec of failed Bridgeport bank pleads guilty in fraud case that ensnared ex-Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson
Rosalie Corvite is cooperating with federal authorities in their continuing investigation of the failure of clout-heavy Washington Federal Bank for Savings.
By Tim Novak
 
Rendering of the proposed Bally’s casino in the River West neighborhood.
City Hall
$1.7 billion Bally’s Chicago casino clears key hurdle
Thanks to a push from organized labor, a special City Council committee approved an ordinance authorizing Bally’s to build a $1.7 billion permanent casino in River West, preceded by a temporary home at Medinah Temple.
By Fran Spielman and David Roeder
 