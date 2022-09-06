The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Recipes Taste

Menu planner: Southwestern tomato and corn salad a fine complement to your dinner

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
SHARE Menu planner: Southwestern tomato and corn salad a fine complement to your dinner
Menu0907.jjpg.jpeg

Southwestern tomato and corn salad.

America’s Test Kitchen

Southwestern tomato and corn salad

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: none

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds ripe mixed tomatoes, cored

1 ear corn, kernels cut from cob

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 tablespoon seeded and minced jalapenos

2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup queso fresco or crumbled Greek feta cheese

2 tablespoons cilantro leaves

Cut tomatoes into 1/2-inch-thick wedges, then halve wedges. Arrange tomatoes on large, shallow platter, alternating colors. Sprinkle corn over top. In a medium bowl, whisk oil, shallot, jalapenos, lime juice, salt and pepper together. Spoon over tomatoes. Sprinkle with queso fresco and cilantro. Serve.

Per serving: 220 calories, 6 grams protein, 17 grams fat (65% calories from fat), 3.6 grams saturated fat, 14 grams carbohydrate, 10 milligrams cholesterol, 294 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Basil spaghetti with cheesy, broiled tomatoes

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

12 ounces uncooked spaghetti

3 large beefsteak tomatoes, each cut into 4 slices

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

8 ounces grated part-skim mozzarella

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for garnish

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

3/4 cup torn fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish

Heat broiler. Cook pasta according to directions; drain and return to pot. Meanwhile, arrange tomato slices in a single layer on rimmed baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with coarse salt and pepper. Divide and sprinkle cheeses evenly over tomatoes. Broil 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and golden. In a small saucepan, heat oil with garlic and red pepper 1 to 2 minutes or until fragrant. Add the garlic oil and basil to pasta; toss to combine. Serve topped with the tomatoes and additional basil and Parmesan.

Per servings: 599 calories, 28 grams protein, 22 grams fat (33% calories from fat), 8.1 grams saturated fat, 72 grams carbohydrate, 41 milligrams cholesterol, 695 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 5.

Moroccan chicken

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 small thinly sliced onion

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into strips

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup golden raisins

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

In a large, nonstick skillet, heat butter, oil and cinnamon on medium. Add onion; cook 3 minutes or until softened; add bell pepper. Continue cooking 3 more minutes or until pepper is softened. Add chicken, garlic, salt and cayenne pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 6 to 7 minutes or until chicken is browned and no longer pink inside. Add orange juice and raisins. Cook 2 minutes to heat through, stirring occasionally. Stir in cilantro and serve.

Per servings: 253 calories, 27 grams protein, 9 grams fat (33% calories from fat), 3 grams saturated fat, 15 grams carbohydrate, 90 milligrams cholesterol, 318 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Spicy. chicken skillet

In a large, nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon canola oil on medium high. Add 1 pound chicken breast (cut into 1-inch pieces); cook and stir 5 minutes or until browned and no longer pink inside. Add 1 medium chopped onion; cook 3 to 5 minutes or until softened; stir occasionally. Reduce heat to medium. Add 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles and 1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce; simmer 3 minutes. Stir in 3 cups cooked rice and 1 (15-ounce) can ranch-style pinto beans until combined. Heat through.

Avocado-spinach paninis

Divide and layer 2 sliced avocados, 1/3 cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil (drained and julienned), 2 tablespoons thinly sliced red onion and 2 cups baby spinach on 4 (4-ounce) split ciabatta rolls. Coat skillet with cooking spray; heat on medium. Place sandwich in pan; weigh down with another smaller skillet. Cook 2 minutes or until lightly browned; turn.

Next Up In Recipes
Spiced meatball lettuce wraps an ideal comfort food
Two ‘summer headliners’ combine for tasty salad
Ooey-gooey, cheesy stuffed pasta shells can’t be beat
Italian minestrone soup is chockfull of flavor
Put a little primavera in your step with this shrimp risotto
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Crime scene tape
Crime
1 killed, 1 wounded in McKinley Park shooting
The two men were inside a vehicle at about 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
R. Kelly walks into the Daley Center for a hearing in a child support case.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly trial on hold after officials close federal courthouse
U.S. District Clerk of Court Thomas Bruton confirmed the Dirksen Federal Courthouse will be closed Tuesday and all jury trials will be suspended.
By Jon Seidel
 
White_Sox_Mariners_Baseball_12_.jpg
White Sox
Lance Lynn’s seven stellar innings carry White Sox past Mariners in road trip opener
AJ Pollock, Elvis Andrus homer as Sox win for fifth time in last six games
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A teen girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Aug. 3, 2022, in Garfield Park.
Crime
2-month-old boy dies days after he’s found unresponsive at Monee truck stop
Officers responded to a call about an infant who wasn’t breathing.
By Sun-Times Wire
 