The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Police questioning three ‘persons of interest’ about South Chicago shooting that left two men dead, two injured

The shooting happened Sunday night in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
merlin_107930050.jpg

Chicago police work the scene where four men were shot, two of whom an 18 and 20-year-old were killed in a shooting in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times, Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Police are questioning three “persons of interest” about a weekend shooting that left two men dead and two others wounded in South Chicago.

The victims were on the porch of a home in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue when two people approached and opened fire around 6:50 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Chief Larry Snelling said at a news conference at the scene.

Jason Mundo, 18, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died, authorities said.

An unidentified man, 20, was struck in the buttocks and abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, 20, was shot in the abdomen and taken to the same hospital in fair condition. A man, 18, was struck in the forearm and thigh and listed in fair condition.

Tom Kennington, pastor of the South Chicago Christian Center, said he knew the victims. Two of the men were brothers, and all four lived within a few blocks of the shooting, he said. One of the men who died had just graduated from high school and “had a super bright future,” he said.

A woman who said she was staying with friends on Kingston said the block is usually quiet, and she doesn’t think twice about walking down the street at night. She said she was surprised when she saw the police tape.

“It’s sickening,” said the woman, who declined to be named. “Everybody’s got a gun, I don’t know what they’re gonna do about it. It just keeps happening. On and on and on.”

