Friday, September 9, 2022
Horoscope for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Ex-partners and old friends are back in your life again because of Mercury retrograde, which technically begins today. (And lasts until Oct. 2.) This could be good news — or not. Meanwhile, today you are happy to keep a low profile and hide.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have to accept the goofy mistakes and silly errors that are plaguing you at work because this is due to Mercury retrograde, which begins today. (Until Oct. 2.) Shortages, late deliveries and miscommunications are classic. The good news is that you can more easily finish old business.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ruler Mercury goes retrograde today, which is why old flames are back in your life. Maybe a saucy, little flirtation? You might also revisit old issues with your kids. Perhaps this will give you an opportunity to work things out and find a resolution. You are noticed today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Relatives are probably camped on your doorstep because Mercury goes retrograde today and this will attract family members you haven’t seen for a while. However, it will also give you a chance to finish some family business. Do something different today. Shake things up a little.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Transportation delays, car or truck problems, mixed-up communications and goofy mistakes are par for the course for you because Mercury goes retrograde today until Oct. 2. However, it will help you to easily finish old projects, especially writing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Because Mercury goes retrograde today, checks in the mail might be late and all kinds of financial matters might be delayed or suffer from goofy, silly errors. Be smart and double check everything to do with purchases, earnings and investments.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today Mercury goes retrograde in your sign, where it will stay until Oct. 2. You might find this frustrating because it will increase silly, goofy mistakes you make every day. You might be forgetful. You might misplace items. Delayed transportation will frustrate. However, you’ll meet people from the past.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Mercury will go retrograde today and stay that way until Oct. 2, which will help you to do any kind of research because Mercury loves to delve into the past. It facilitates the study of history and research and archeology and anthropology. It might even resurrect an old love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Old friends are back on the scene now in person or through social media because Mercury retrograde begins today. (It lasts until Oct. 2.) It’s good to have history with others, which is why you might be delighted to make contact with old faces and trade lies. (“We’re doing great!”)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are now (and will be) in touch with parents, bosses and people in authority you have not seen for a while because today, Mercury goes retrograde until Oct. 2. It might be helpful that someone with clout is back in your world again? You never know.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Travel delays are likely at this time because of Mercury retrograde, which begins today and lasts until Oct. 2. If you are traveling, it’s best if you go someplace you’ve been before. However, Mercury retrograde will help you finish old writing projects, papers and manuscripts. Yes!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Mercury retrograde might delay getting a payment from someone or the resolution of an inheritance or the pay out of anything like money back from the government. Be patient. On the upside, it will also help you and give you time to do your homework and gather necessary paperwork in the same areas.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Hugh Grant (1960) shares your birthday. You are compassionate, caring, and have a gentle quality about you. People like you. You are analytical and logical but also playful. You like your life to be well-balanced. This year your focus is on service to others, especially to family. Therefore, take good care of yourself so that you can take care of others.

