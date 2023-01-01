The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 1, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture

Foo Fighters say they’ll remain a band after death of Taylor Hawkins

Without the late drummer, ‘we’re going to be a different band going forward.’

By  Anika Reed | USA Today
   
SHARE Foo Fighters say they’ll remain a band after death of Taylor Hawkins
GettyImages_800614848.jpg

Dave Grohl and Pat Smear perform with Foo Fighters at the Glastonbury Festival 2017 in England.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Foo Fighters are continuing to fight onward together, announcing in a tweet Saturday that they’ll continue to tour following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins was found dead March 25 at age 50, hours before Foo Fighters had been scheduled to play at a festival in Bogota, Colombia. Hawkins’ final concert was the weekend prior at another festival in San Isidro, Argentina.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life,” the band’s statement says, referencing the band’s start following the 1994 death of Kurt Cobain, frontman and former Nirvana bandmate of Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl.

“And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.

“We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO.

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs with the band onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO alt-rock concert.

Getty

The Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office determined after performing “an initial forensic examination” that Hawkins had 10 different substances in his body when he was found dead in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia.

The urine toxicology test indicated the presence of “THX (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others,” a statement from the office said.

In an emotional, six-hour tribute concert in September, Miley Cyrus sang with Def Leppard; Pink performed with Queen and Heart’s Nancy Wilson; Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx sang as a shirtless Tommy Lee ferociously beat the drums. Joan Jett, Kesha, Alanis Morissette, Travis Barker, Joe Walsh and the reunited James Gang, Soundgarden, The Police’s Stewart Copeland and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich all took to the stage to pay musical respects to Hawkins.

Hawkins’ drummer son Shane, 16, joined the Foo Fighters onstage to perform “My Hero” and “I’ll Stick Around.” Grohl ended the concert with “Everlong,” with Chad Smith on drums.

“This one’s for Taylor,” Grohl told the audience. “We love you.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Anita Pointer of Pointer Sisters singing group dies at 74
Dear Abby: For a better life in the new year, forget about tomorrow
Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023
Keenan Cahill, YouTube lip-sync star, dies at 27
Dear Abby: We talked almost daily for decades, then friend stopped answering my calls
Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
The Latest
Alex Caruso
Bulls
It’s all in the details as far as the Bulls’ Alex Caruso is concerned
The defensive-minded Caruso has liked what he’s seen late in the last two games. But the next step is getting his teammates to embrace the details from the tip, so they don’t have to play at a mad scramble.
By Joe Cowley
 
TCU quarterback Max Duggan looks to pass against Michigan during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl.
College Sports
Defending champion Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for the college football title
The four-team playoff has been littered with lopsided semifinal games, but Saturday — and into early Sunday and the new year — delivered two thrillers and a combined 179 points.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
78206376.jpg
Obituaries
Anita Pointer of Pointer Sisters singing group dies at 74
With sisters Ruth and June, she performed ’80s hits including “I’m So Excited,” “Slow Hand” and “Jump (For My Love).”
By Associated Press
 
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Bears
Justin Fields runs for more than 100 first-half yards — but Bears trail
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has 113 rushing yards but his three-win team is in a familiar place: losing 24-10 to the Lions at Ford Field.
By Patrick Finley
 
Advocate_Sherman_Lilliana_Reza_Sarmiento.jpg
News
First babies of 2023 born at Chicago-area hospitals
Aalora Vyas was born about 12:37 a.m. at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.
By Sun-Times Wire
 