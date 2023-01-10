The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
NBC Sports Chicago’s digital staff suffers two more layoffs

Bulls writer Rob Schaefer and Cubs writer Tim Stebbins were let go Tuesday, further dwindling a digital team that not long ago was the regional sports network’s focus.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
NBCSportsChicago.com Bulls writer Rob Schaefer and Cubs writer Tim Stebbins were let go by parent NBC Chicago on Tuesday, further dwindling a digital team that not long ago was the regional sports network’s focus.

Schaefer and Stebbins follow former Cubs writer Gordon Wittenmyer, whose contract expired at the end of the year, as well as former Bears insider J.J. Stankevitz, Bears writer Cam Ellis and Blackhawks writer Scott King, who were let go nearly two years ago.

Before then, NBCSCH had channeled resources into its digital platforms as part of a strategy to emphasize live game coverage on linear TV and digital content when there was no game. The only team writer left is Alex Shapiro, who covers the Bears.

NBC Chicago includes NBCSCH, NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago. They share a digital team, which is run by Lisa Balde of NBC 5. Balde, NBCSCH digital head Michael Allardyce and a human resources representative notified Schaefer and Stebbins on a call this morning.

Digital writers from NBC 5 will be asked to pick up the slack, though they don’t figure to have the insights of Schaefer, Stebbins and others.

The layoffs have no bearing on NBCSCH’s linear coverage of the Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox. TV insiders K.C. Johnson (Bulls) and Charlie Roumeliotis (Hawks) and Bears insider Josh Schrock are unaffected.

NBCSCH’s contract with the Hawks, Bulls and Sox expires in October 2024. The Hawks have said they’re committed to staying with the Bulls and Sox, but whether that’s with NBCSCH or another network has yet to be determined. In June, the Sun-Times reported that the teams have discussed launching their own network.

