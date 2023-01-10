Small passenger plane makes emergency landing on I-355 in Bolingbrook

A small passenger plane made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in suburban Bolingbrook.

Just before 2 p.m., the single-engine plane landed on the southbound lanes of I-355 near milepost 13.7, according to Illinois State Police.

The plane did not strike any vehicles or fixed objects, and the pilot was uninjured, state police said.

In a Facebook post, the Bolingbrook Fire Department said, “Just another day doing what we do. This pilot did a fantastic job landing on I-355 after an engine failure.”

No further information was immediately available.

