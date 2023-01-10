The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Small passenger plane makes emergency landing on I-355 in Bolingbrook

Just before 2 p.m., the plane’s engine failed and it landed on the southbound lanes of I-355 near milepost 13.7, authorities said. No one was hurt, authorities say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Small passenger plane makes emergency landing on I-355 in Bolingbrook
A plane made an emergency landing Jan. 10, 2023 in Bolingbrook.

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing Jan. 10, 2023 in suburban Bolingbrook. No one was hurt.

Bolingbrook FD

A small passenger plane made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in suburban Bolingbrook.

Just before 2 p.m., the single-engine plane landed on the southbound lanes of I-355 near milepost 13.7, according to Illinois State Police.

The plane did not strike any vehicles or fixed objects, and the pilot was uninjured, state police said.

In a Facebook post, the Bolingbrook Fire Department said, “Just another day doing what we do. This pilot did a fantastic job landing on I-355 after an engine failure.”

No further information was immediately available.

Next Up In News
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council re-thinking support over mayor’s failure to reach out after he accidentally shot himself
Head of City Council’s public safety committee renews call to fire Chicago cop with ties to far-right Proud Boys
New Lightfoot ad touts her efforts against violent crime
African lion Zari gives birth to 3 cubs at Lincoln Park Zoo
Illinois House approves assault weapons ban; Gov. Pritzker vows to sign it
Metra launches live train tracker
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot hugs Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) after he introduced her with Chicago first lady Amy Eshleman at the Starlight Restaurant in the Ashburn neighborhood in June — an event that prompted the Board of Ethics to fine Curtis $1,000 fine for using his official city email account to advertise it.
City Hall
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council re-thinking support over mayor’s failure to reach out after he accidentally shot himself
Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) said his second thoughts stem from Lightfoot’s “coldness” toward him, including her not contacting him after the accidental shooting last fall and his more recent hospitalization for a low blood count. “I wouldn’t treat my friends that way,” he said.
By Fran Spielman
 
Deerfield’s Jacob Cohn, left, works around the defense of Prosser’s Jaelen Spearman.
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
merlin_109310031.jpg
Bears
Poles ready to play ‘Let’s make a deal’ with No. 1 pick
The first-year GM wasn’t thrilled with the circumstances that got the 3-14 Bears the top pick in the 2023 draft. But he’ll get over that — and look for quarterback-needy teams like the Colts willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ to get the quarterback they want.
By Mark Potash
 
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined the ownership group of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current.
Red Stars
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of Kansas City NWSL team
Mahomes joins a list of current and former NFL players who have a stake in the women’s professional soccer league, including Bears guard Michael Schofield who is part of the Red Stars ownership group.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles held his end-of-season press conference on Tuesday.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 271: On Ryan Poles, Justin Fields and the No. 1 pick
The Bears general manager looks ahead to the offseason and 2023.
By Sun-Times staff
 