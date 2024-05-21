The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Chicago News

City first responders stage water rescue drill to promote safety along the lake this summer

Onlookers stopped by to observe the water rescue, organized by city officials to inform beach goers on water safety. Beaches are set to open on Friday.

By  Jessica Ma
   
SHARE City first responders stage water rescue drill to promote safety along the lake this summer
WATERSAFETY-052224-15.JPG

First responders staged a dramatic rescue at Navy Pier that attracted onlookers and tourists.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

With summer approaching and beaches set to open Friday, the city staged a water rescue demonstration at Navy Pier Tuesday morning to promote water safety.

“Lake Michigan is a fun place, but it can also be very dangerous,” said Jason Lach, Chicago Fire Department’s Deputy District Chief. “We want everyone to be aware: stay safe, enjoy the season and keep an eye on everyone.”

The annual demonstration has been held for at least five years, according to the Chicago police department. This year’s event involved a fire department boat dropping a firefighter pretending to be a victim into the waters off the pier. A helicopter circled overheard, spraying water onto onlookers as it closed in.

Two responders in diving gear leaped out of the helicopter and plunged into the water below. Using a rope, responders pulled the firefighter onto the boat, completing the water rescue in about six minutes.

WATERSAFETY-052224-08.JPG

First responders staged a dramatic rescue at Navy Pier that attracted onlookers and tourists.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Tourists out enjoying the sunny morning stopped by to observe the event.

Dave Farrell, a tourist from Philadelphia in the city for a few days, was visiting Navy Pier when he saw the commotion. He had no idea what was going on.

“I didn’t know if it was real or not,” Farrell, 67, said. “It was a good display.”

Lach said the fire department usually deploys about 60 dives a year to respond to accidents, like the one staged.

CFD, CPD, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, U.S. Coast Guard, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation and Chicago Park District were all present at the water rescue — all of whom are involved with water safety efforts.

Lach said beachgoers should avoid swimming alone or without lifeguards present. He encouraged Chicagoans to any emergencies or suspicious activity they see as early as they can. That way, first responders can “move in as fast as they can.”

“Call early and often,” Lach said. “We’ll provide assistance as best as possible and will help mitigate the situation as fast as possible.

The city has started turning away lake goers for carrying alcohol, which is prohibited on the beaches.

Officials said guests should not drink alcohol while swimming or operating boats. According to Joshua Mooi, operations commander with the Illinois Conservation Police, there have been 23 boat accidents involving injuries in Chicago to date — and alcohol is usually involved.

“If you don’t take the appropriate safety classes or you’re not familiar with the waterway, that increases your chance to be involved in an accident,” Mooi said.

The beaches’ swim hours are 11a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday, starting from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

“The most enjoyable day at the beach is a safe day at the beach,” said Sam Jordan, Manager of Beaches and Pools with the Chicago Park District.

Next Up In News
Red Lobster se declara en bancarrota días después de cerrar docenas de restaurantes
City Council member angered by game of musical committee chairs
ShotSpotter CEO brands movement to dump gunshot-detection technology 'first cousin of defund the police'
5 people overdose in Near West Side apartment: cops
Bus driver cited after 3 school buses collide, sending 11 kids to hospitals on I-55 near Braidwood
Motorcyclist killed in McKinley Park wreck
The Latest
US-ECONOMY-RESTAURANT-RED LOBSTER
La Voz Chicago
Red Lobster se declara en bancarrota días después de cerrar docenas de restaurantes
Red Lobster dijo que utilizará el proceso de bancarrota para simplificar sus operaciones, cerrar restaurantes y buscar su venta.
By Michelle Chapman and Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
 
Alex Caruso
Bulls
Bulls guard Alex Caruso continues stacking up postseason hardware
After being named the Hustle Award winner recently, Caruso backed that up by grabbing Second-Team All-Defensive honors on Tuesday. It was the second time he was named to that team, winning first-team last season.
By Joe Cowley
 
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn hits an RBI single against the New York Yankees Friday, May 17, 2024, in New York.
White Sox
For White Sox' Andrew Vaughn, the struggle is real 'but you have to go on to the next pitch'
If it makes him feel any better (it doesn’t), Vaughn not alone in the classy company of struggling hitters.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A physician with a stethoscope. The nation needs family physicians to stay on the job, especially in underserved areas, two physician leaders write.
Letters to the Editor
Family physicians are on the front lines of mental health care
Family physicians perform nearly 40% of all visits by patients seeking treatment for depression, anxiety, substance use disorder and other mental health concerns.
By Letters to the Editor
 
CFD-01.JPG
News
5 people overdose in Near West Side apartment: cops
It happened about 9:30 p.m. at a residential apartment building in the 1300 block of South Throop Street in the Little Italy/UIC neighborhood, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 