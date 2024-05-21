City first responders stage water rescue drill to promote safety along the lake this summer

With summer approaching and beaches set to open Friday, the city staged a water rescue demonstration at Navy Pier Tuesday morning to promote water safety.

“Lake Michigan is a fun place, but it can also be very dangerous,” said Jason Lach, Chicago Fire Department’s Deputy District Chief. “We want everyone to be aware: stay safe, enjoy the season and keep an eye on everyone.”

The annual demonstration has been held for at least five years, according to the Chicago police department. This year’s event involved a fire department boat dropping a firefighter pretending to be a victim into the waters off the pier. A helicopter circled overheard, spraying water onto onlookers as it closed in.

Two responders in diving gear leaped out of the helicopter and plunged into the water below. Using a rope, responders pulled the firefighter onto the boat, completing the water rescue in about six minutes.

First responders staged a dramatic rescue at Navy Pier that attracted onlookers and tourists. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Tourists out enjoying the sunny morning stopped by to observe the event.

Dave Farrell, a tourist from Philadelphia in the city for a few days, was visiting Navy Pier when he saw the commotion. He had no idea what was going on.

“I didn’t know if it was real or not,” Farrell, 67, said. “It was a good display.”

Lach said the fire department usually deploys about 60 dives a year to respond to accidents, like the one staged.

CFD, CPD, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, U.S. Coast Guard, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation and Chicago Park District were all present at the water rescue — all of whom are involved with water safety efforts.

Lach said beachgoers should avoid swimming alone or without lifeguards present. He encouraged Chicagoans to any emergencies or suspicious activity they see as early as they can. That way, first responders can “move in as fast as they can.”

“Call early and often,” Lach said. “We’ll provide assistance as best as possible and will help mitigate the situation as fast as possible.

The city has started turning away lake goers for carrying alcohol, which is prohibited on the beaches.

Officials said guests should not drink alcohol while swimming or operating boats. According to Joshua Mooi, operations commander with the Illinois Conservation Police, there have been 23 boat accidents involving injuries in Chicago to date — and alcohol is usually involved.

“If you don’t take the appropriate safety classes or you’re not familiar with the waterway, that increases your chance to be involved in an accident,” Mooi said.

The beaches’ swim hours are 11a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday, starting from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

“The most enjoyable day at the beach is a safe day at the beach,” said Sam Jordan, Manager of Beaches and Pools with the Chicago Park District.