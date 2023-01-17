The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Two south suburban cops charged with extortion, stealing guns, drugs and cash during traffic stops

According to a federal indictment, the Phoenix officers solicited cash payments from drivers who carried illegal guns, drugs or other contraband.

By  Allison Novelo
   
SHARE Two south suburban cops charged with extortion, stealing guns, drugs and cash during traffic stops
judge_and_gavel.0.jpg

Two south suburban police officers are facing federal charges for allegedly robbing drivers of cash, drugs and guns during traffic stops, and demanding bribes in exchange for not filing criminal charges or impounding their vehicles.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Jarrett Snowden, 34, and Officer Antoine “Bell” Larry, 46, who was under Snowden’s command, are charged with bribery conspiracy, extortion and attempted extortion in a newly unsealed federal indictment.

Larry and Snowden “agreed to abuse their official positions and powers as police officers” and, beginning in 2020, began to rob and extort drivers they pulled over in Phoenix as well as Harvey and other neighboring suburbs, the indictment alleges.

The indictment lists seven acts of robbery or bribery between October 2020 and December 2021, though federal officials say both officers may have conspired to shake down drivers as early as April 2020.

The two would take illegal guns, drugs or other contraband and then demand cash bribes in exchange for “reducing, dropping or declining to press charges” and allowing the drivers to keep their cars instead of having them impounded, the indictment states.

Larry and Snowden sometimes arranged for victims to meet them at a nearby gas station to pay a cash bribe, according to the indictment. In some cases, the officers enlisted a “bagman” to collect payments.

In one instance, the officers extorted $8,000 from a victim, the indictment alleges. Other victims said they were forced to pay about $1,000.

When Larry and Snowden found illegal drugs, they would sell them to a drug dealer and split the proceeds, the indictment charges.

The officers would conceal the thefts by falsifying police reports, the indictment states.

Both officers have been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the federal case, Phoenix Chief of Police Roy Wells said in a statement Tuesday.

“To avoid compromising the integrity of the federal government’s investigation, we will offer no further comment,” the chief said.

The two officers are awaiting court dates.

Next Up In News
Chuy Garcia outlines ‘Women’s Agenda’
Ride-hailing, food delivery drivers could appeal deactivations under proposed ordinance
Field Museum shows off 3,000-year-old sword once believed to be a replica
ComEd seeks record-high $1.5 billion rate hike over next four years
Peoria police investigate fire at Illinois Planned Parenthood as arson
14-year-old boy charged with string of armed robberies on South Side
The Latest
merlin_110885687.jpg
Movies and TV
Ron Jeremy ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial on rape charges
Judge says the former porn performer, who pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of sexual assault, is in “incurable neurocognitive decline” from which he is unlikely to recover.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 
A ChatGPT prompt is shown on a device near a public school in Brooklyn, New York, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Editorials
Say no to ChatGPT in schools
The new artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT can churn out convincing essays. Until Chicago has guidelines, make clear to students: Do your own work.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., listens during a panel discussion on the role of young Americans in the 2022 midterms in Washington, D.C.
Other Views
Get ready for Gen Z, Congress
Young people who have formed their entire identities in the 21st century will transform government.
By Svante Myrick
 
Purdue v Michigan State
College Sports
The big-talking Big Ten is stuck on zero titles since 2000. Is Purdue (finally) the one?
It might be a Boilermakers-or-bust scenario for a league that likes to call itself the best in the country. Perhaps dominant star Zach Edey will end the emptiness of that rhetoric.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Chicago mayoral candidate U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia answers reporters’ questions after speaking Friday at a City Club of Chicago luncheon at Maggiano’s Banquets in River North.
City Hall
Chuy Garcia outlines ‘Women’s Agenda’
Mayoral challenger Jesus “Chuy” Garcia’s “Women’s Agenda” includes free City Colleges tuition and student loan forgiveness.
By Fran Spielman
 