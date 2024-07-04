The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 4, 2024
10 shot, 2 fatally, across Chicago to start Fourth of July weekend

The victims included two women killed and three young boys wounded in a Greater Grand Crossing shooting Thursday morning.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
At least 10 people were shot across Chicago entering the Fourth of July weekend.

Two women were killed and at least eight other people — including three young boys — were injured in gun violence at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to Chicago police.

The women were killed in a Greater Grand Crossing shooting that left the boys — ages 5,7 and 8 — critically wounded about 6:15 a.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn. Police said they were shot inside a home when multiple shooters opened fire from outside. The boys were in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, a 22-year-old man was riding his motorcycle in the 600 block of East 71st Street when he was shot several times by someone in a gray SUV, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A 26-year-old man was in a car at around 11:30 p.m. when he was shot in the neck and head by someone in another car in the 6500 block of South Western Avenue, police said. He taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Just after midnight, a 36-year-old woman was shot in the head in the 3000 block of South Avers Avenue, police said. She was taken in fair condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the neck at around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of South Laflin Street. He was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition, according to police.

And about 3 a.m., officers found a 27-year-old shot in the head in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said. The man said he was attacked by an unknown person. He was in serious condition at Mount Sinai.

No one was in custody for any of the attacks.

