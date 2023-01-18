The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Taylor Swift ‘Bad Blood’-inspired pop-up coming to Chicago

The Electric Garden in the West Loop will feature the pop-just in time for the “anti-Valentine’s season” and more.

By  Vanessa Lopez
   
Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” is the theme behind a pop-up headed to the West Loop.

Swifties and singles, listen up: A Taylor Swift-themed “breakup bar” will open on Jan. 27 in Chicago’s West Loop. 

The “Bad Blood Chicago” pop-up at Electric Garden, 324 S. Racine Ave., is scheduled to run through Feb. 26.

Alex Vazquez, general manager of the tony venue, which opened in 2022, says he is excited for people who would not normally visit the West Loop to have a new experience at the bar by celebrating the “anti-Valentine’s season.”

“We wanted to steer clear of the typical Cupid and love events,” Vazquez said. “It just felt right, and we wanted to try something different.”

Bucket Listers and Electric Garden are co-presenting the pop-up, inspired by Swift’s hit “Bad Blood” from the album “1989.”

The pop-up will feature tarot card readings and a Shake It Off cocktail wheel. General admission (21+over) is $22 per person and includes a “welcome beverage.” (The pop-up is a ticketed event and there is currently a waitlist.)

“This is our first pop-up event, and we are excited to see how it turns out,” Vazquez said. “We hope to hold more events like this in the future and, most importantly, offer never-before-seen experiences."

However, there is some bad news for Swifties: “Taylor will not be there,” according to organizers.

“We’re just excited to get people in and have a good time,” Vazquez said. “Hopefully, no one will hold any ‘bad blood’ for not having Taylor there.”

