Monday, January 23, 2023
2 killed, 2 injured in South Shore shooting

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of East 78th Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
man, fatally shot, west garfield park

Sun-Times file photo

Two people were killed and two others injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 78th Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, one in critical condition, fire officials said.

Chicago police have not released information on the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details

