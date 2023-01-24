Signed, sealed, delivered: Postal Service raises Forever stamp prices to 63 cents
It just got more expensive to send mail in the U.S., the postal service announced.
The cost of a first-class Forever stamp jumped to 63 cents from 60 cents, according to the U.S. Postal Service. The last increase was just six months ago, when the cost increased to 60 cents from 58 cents.
The change, announced in October, went into effect Sunday.
“As operating expenses continue to rise, these price adjustments provide the Postal Service with much needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan,” the statement announcing the change reads. “The prices of the U.S. Postal Service remain among the most affordable in the world.”
