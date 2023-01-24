The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
College Sports Sports

Illini 69, Buckeyes 60: Defense leads the way for a team that really can’t win without it

Illinois’ performance was less than picturesque, but Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins each outplayed Ohio State star freshman Brice Sensabaugh.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Illini 69, Buckeyes 60: Defense leads the way for a team that really can’t win without it
Wisconsin v Illinois

Coleman Hawkins (left) and Terrence Shannon Jr. led Illinois past Ohio State at State Farm Center.

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

CHAMPAIGN — Are Ohio State and Illinois as good as they were a season ago?

Nope, not yet.

Is Buckeyes star Brice Sensabaugh as good as Illini star Terrance Shannon Jr.?

Same answer.

For only the second time in the last six tries at State Farm Center, the Illini dealt the Buckeyes a loss Tuesday — a 69-60 game that was far from picturesque yet put the mature, rugged skills of Shannon and the defensive capability of his team on display.

Sensabaugh came in ranked second nationally among freshman at 17.5 points per game and had led the Buckeyes (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) in scoring in 10 straight contests. But the 6-6, 235-pounder — who’d fill the heck out of a football uniform — was held to a quiet 14 points and at times was overwhelmed by the Illini’s length. Coleman Hawkins held him in check for much of the night, and Brandon Lieb, Matthew Mayer and Hawkins each swatted at least one Sensabaugh shot near the basket.

Shannon, a veteran lefty put together powerfully himself at 6-6, 225, began the game as the only power-conference player in the country averaging at least 18 points, five rebounds and three assists and as the Big Ten leader in free throws attempted. He carried the Illini (14-6, 5-4) with 12 points, six of them from the foul line, in the first half and finished with 17 — all his points coming off drives to the basket, with the exception being an arena-rocking two-handed jam off a steal and breakaway.

“I’m pretty hard to stop going downhill,” said Shannon, a Lincoln Park product who played three seasons at Texas Tech.

“That’s what I do — I stay aggressive. That’s my role on the team.”

Last year, the Buckeyes came here and won an 86-83 classic. That team got 31 points from Malaki Branham and 21 from E.J. Liddell to nip an Illini squad with 7-foot All-American Kofi Cockburn and four other starters who’ve since moved on from the program.

Sensabaugh’s Buckeyes aren’t close to what those Buckeyes were. And these Illini, to this point in an at-times-thrilling (see: top-10 wins against UCLA and Texas), at-times-maddening (see: an 0-3 start in conference play) season, clearly aren’t at the level of coach Brad Underwood’s previous three teams.

But this team can be so good defensively, any opponent is beatable. The Illini don’t shoot the three well enough, a cold reality that was on blatant display on a 5-for-28 night against Ohio State. They don’t have a natural lead point guard, relying on Shannon and Hawkins, mostly, to get the offense running. Their offense comes and goes — too often deep into hiding — but the swarming, long-armed defense the Illini play when they’re locked in is hard even for elite opponents to deal with.

“Defense wins championships,” Underwood said. “Offense can win you a game.”

The 6-9 Hawkins was especially dynamic on an 11-point, nine-rebound, six-assist, three-block night.

“I feel like we’re unbeatable when Coleman plays like that,” Shannon said.

Illinois has five more wins than any other Big Ten school over the last four seasons. In 2020, the Illini finished second in the league and were peaking heading into a postseason that was wiped out by the pandemic. In 2021, they led the conference in wins and doubled down with title in the league tournament. In 2022, they were regular-season co-champs.

What’s the ceiling this season? It could be pretty high if there are long stretches of games that play out like the best moments from Tuesday night. When Hawkins blocked Sensabaugh early in the second half, it led to a Dain Dainja dunk at the other end. Dainja then ripped the ball out of Sensabaugh’s hands on the baseline and passed to Hawkins, who galloped downcourt, drove the lane and kicked to Jayden Epps for a rare three that went in.

The house exploded as the score got to 48-31. When the Illini are good, they create that kind of excitement. Ask UCLA. Ask Texas.

But it’s going to take more — much more — of it for this team to get where it’s trying to go.

Next Up In College Sports
Michigan will widen tunnel at football stadium
Northwestern beats Wisconsin in return from COVID-19 pause
For first time ever, no teams from Texas make the women’s basketball poll
Purdue returns to top spot in men’s basketball poll
Northwestern shuffles men’s basketball schedule, will play Wisconsin Monday night
Marv Levy roots on his Bills, but Bengals take battle of Super Bowl title-less teams
The Latest
Scott Rolen was a seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner and finished his career with 316 home runs and 1,287 RBI.
MLB
Third baseman Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
He will join former Cubs first baseman Fred McGriff and Cubs radio voice Pat Hughes at induction ceremonies this summer in Cooperstown.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
Mount Carmel’s Deandre Craig (4) shoots the ball as St. Rita’s Nojus Indrusaitis (5) defends.
High School Basketball
Electrifying DeAndre Craig scores 33 as Mount Carmel takes down St. Rita
DeAndre Craig was the dominant force on the floor against St. Rita, scoring 33 points to lead the Caravan to a 84-76 win.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Former Simeon players come out of the stands to congratulate Robert Smith on his 500th win.
High School Basketball
Simeon coach Robert Smith wins his 500th game
In his 19th and final season leading the Wolverines, Robert Smith has seven Public League championships, six state titles and 500 wins after an 82-36 romp past visiting Brooks.
By Mike Clark
 
A man was fatally shot July 19, 2020, in Gary, Indiana.
Crime
Man fatally shot during standoff with Gary police
A armed man in a home kept officers at bay before he dies. Investigators are still looking into whether the fatal shot came from an officer or was self-inflicted.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Paul Clement, former solicitor general at the Department of Justice, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee during the final stage of the confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.&nbsp;
Springfield
Bringing in the big guns? NRA, lawyers who helped win U.S. Supreme Court case train sights on Illinois’ assault weapons ban
Although the National Rifle Association is not listed as a plaintiff, a spokesperson told the Sun-Times it joined the National Sports Shooting Foundation to bring forth the suit, similar to what it did in a New York case that went before the U.S. Supreme Court.
By Tina Sfondeles
 