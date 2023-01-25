Extra-alarm fire breaks out on upper floors of high-rise in Kenwood

At least one person was seriously injured in a high-rise building near Lake Shore Drive in the Kenwood neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out just after 10 a.m. on the upper floors of a building in the 4800 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The blaze spread to the 15th, 16th and 17th floors, Chicago fire officials said.

As of 11 a.m., one person had been transported to a hospital in serious to critical condition, officials said.

4850 lake park 2 11 high rise with injuries pic.twitter.com/jMbDKEtj8h — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 25, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

