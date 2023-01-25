The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Weather News Chicago

Several inches of snow hit Chicago, capping end of unusually warm January

Wednesday’s snowfall marks an end to a stretch of warm and snowless weather not seen in the city in years.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Several inches of snow hit Chicago, capping end of unusually warm January
A person shovels the sidewalk on North Rogers Avenue near West Howard Street as snow falls across the Chicago area, Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023.

A person shovels the sidewalk Wednesday on North Rogers Avenue near West Howard Street as snow falls across the Chicago area.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

After an unusually warm and snowless start to the year, winter finally hit Chicago on Wednesday.

Even with the 3-plus inches of snow, Chicago’s total snowfall this season is 10 inches below average, according to the National Weather Service.

And temperates have remained stubbornly high for January — 10 degrees higher than usual.

But Wednesday’s snowfall marks an end to a stretch of warm and snowless weather not seen in the city in years.

“We’re in for a pattern change,” said Scott Baker, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s office in Romeoville. “To be this warm is pretty rare.”

O’Hare Airport reported 3.5 inches of snow by noon, while Midway Airport reported 3 inches, according to the Weather Service.

Light snow was expected to fall through the evening. Temperatures will dip into the 20s and teens in the days ahead, and another large snowfall could hit Saturday.

Snow began falling around 2 a.m. Wednesday, with the heaviest snowfall in the hours before 7 a.m., according to the weather service. With temperatures hanging around freezing Wednesday, snow was melting into slush on the roads, slowing traffic.

The weather service had predicted up to 4 inches of snow and had issued a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m.

As of 1:20 p.m., 230 flights were canceled at Chicago’s two airports. At O’Hare Airport, 501 flights were delayed; at Midway, 44 fights were delayed, according to the flight-tracking website Flightaware.com.

Chicago’s average temperature has averaged 35 degrees, well above the usual 25 degrees.

Only three other years in Chicago’s recorded history had Januarys as warm as this year. January 2006 had an average temperature of 35.8 degrees, Baker said. January 1933 averaged 36.7 degrees. The warmest January on record was in 1880 when Chicago averaged 39.8 degrees.

The season has been relatively snowless, too. The city has seen only 8.6 inches of snow this season, well below the usual 18 to 19 inches, Baker said.

The area will enter a stretch of cold weather and regular snowfall through next week, Baker said. The snow will likely stay on the ground as temperatures remain below freezing, he said.

The next chance of heavy snow is Saturday afternoon and evening, but it’s too early to tell how much might fall, Baker said.

A pedestrian crosses the street as snow falls in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago.
A pedestrian crosses the street as snow falls in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
1 of 11
A pedestrian passes by a window decorated with a snow globe sticker as snow falls in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago.
A pedestrian passes by a window decorated with a snow globe sticker as snow falls in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
2 of 11
Rafael Ponse throws salt on a sidewalk in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago.
Rafael Ponse throws salt on a sidewalk in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
3 of 11
A commuter waits for the train at the Bryn Mawr station as snow falls in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago.
A commuter waits for the train at the Bryn Mawr station as snow falls in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
4 of 11
A person walks through Willye B. White Park in Rogers Park as snow falls across the Chicago area, Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023.
A person walks through Willye B. White Park in Rogers Park as snow falls across the Chicago area, Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
5 of 11
A person walks through Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Evanston as snow falls across the Chicago area, Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023.
A person walks through Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Evanston as snow falls across the Chicago area, Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
6 of 11
A person walks down West Howard Street near North Ashland Avenue in Rogers Park as snow falls across the Chicago area, Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023.
A person walks down West Howard Street near North Ashland Avenue in Rogers Park as snow falls across the Chicago area, Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
7 of 11
A pedestrian walks around as snow falls in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago.
A pedestrian walks around as snow falls in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
8 of 11
Commuters walk from the bus as snow falls in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago.
Commuters walk from the bus as snow falls in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
9 of 11
Commuters board the bus as snow falls in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago.
Commuters board the bus as snow falls in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
10 of 11
Commuters seek shelter from the snow as they wait for the bus in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago.
Commuters seek shelter from the snow as they wait for the bus in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
11 of 11
A pedestrian crosses the street as snow falls in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago.
A pedestrian passes by a window decorated with a snow globe sticker as snow falls in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago.
Rafael Ponse throws salt on a sidewalk in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago.
A commuter waits for the train at the Bryn Mawr station as snow falls in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago.
A person walks through Willye B. White Park in Rogers Park as snow falls across the Chicago area, Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023.
A person walks through Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Evanston as snow falls across the Chicago area, Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023.
A person walks down West Howard Street near North Ashland Avenue in Rogers Park as snow falls across the Chicago area, Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023.
A pedestrian walks around as snow falls in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago.
Commuters walk from the bus as snow falls in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago.
Commuters board the bus as snow falls in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago.
Commuters seek shelter from the snow as they wait for the bus in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Chicago might see two to four inches of snow accumulation in the daytime, according to National Weather Service Chicago.

Next Up In News
One dead, several injured as extra-alarm fire climbs upper floors of Kenwood high-rise
Shots fired at Chicago police officers in Jefferson Park
2 Chicago police officers among 4 hurt when squad car strikes truck on West Side
Longer Waukegan Airport runway is not a good reason to take forest preserve land
Man fatally shot during standoff with Gary police
Bringing in the big guns? NRA, lawyers who helped win U.S. Supreme Court case train sights on Illinois’ assault weapons ban
The Latest
Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger throwing against the Phillies in the 2022 National League Championship Series.
White Sox
Another day of domestic-violence stories in sports, one involving the White Sox’ Mike Clevinger
Maybe it’s time for a zero-tolerance policy in all leagues.
By Rick Morrissey
 
DSC03367.JPG
News
One dead, several injured as extra-alarm fire climbs upper floors of Kenwood high-rise
The person who died had lived in an apartment on the 15th floor where the fire is believed to have started, according to Ald. Sophia King (4th)
By Sophie Sherry
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls continue getting in their own way, and here’s 5 examples of it
Just when the Bulls start to look like a group that has some issues figured out, a game like Tuesday in Indiana happens. At some point in a regular season, a team is what is is. The Bulls better hope that’s not the case.
By Joe Cowley
 
Brittney Griner’s security needs while traveling with the Phoenix Mercury could create problems for the WNBA.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Brittney Griner might need to fly private. The WNBA doesn’t allow charters. What’s next?
Team travel has always been a trouble spot for the league and its players.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum attend the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2021. Hilton and Reum have welcomed their first child.
Celebrities
First-time mom Paris Hilton gives birth to baby boy
The heiress did not say when her baby was born or provide further details, including a name.
By Associated Press
 