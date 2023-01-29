The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Man’s body recovered from Lake Michigan

The man was recovered by the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit about 11:10 a.m. in the 1100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man’s body recovered from Lake Michigan
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

A man was pulled from Lake Michigan Jan. 29, 2023.

Sun-Times file

A man’s body was recovered Sunday morning from Lake Michigan near Grant Park and the Museum Campus.

The body was pulled from the water by the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit about 11:10 a.m. in the 1100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Next Up In News
Tom Verlaine of proto-punk band Television dies at 73
15-year-old boy shot in West Pullman
3-year-old boy, man shot in New City
Memphis police disband unit whose officers beat Tyre Nichols to death
Snowy Lunar New Year parade brings ‘warmth on a cold day’ as Year of the Rabbit celebrated in Uptown
Boy, 17, fatally shot in Oak Forest
The Latest
NUP_200522_00001.JPG
Movies and TV
‘Jake from State Farm’ amused by ‘SNL’ spoof with Michael B. Jordan
The fake ad showing Jake breaking up a marriage ‘had us howling,’ insurance company tweets.
By Darel Jevens
 
merlin_48860298.jpg
Music
Tom Verlaine of proto-punk band Television dies at 73
‘He was the best rock and roll guitarist of all time,’ tweets Mike Scott of The Waterboys.
By Mark Kennedy | Associated Press
 
Peoples Gas crew work on installing a new 12-inch main in Albany Park neighborhood in 2019.
Letters to the Editor
Yes, put Peoples Gas under the microscope. We’re ready for our close-up
The more Illinois regulators, residents and policymakers understand each part of the work we do and why we do it, the better off we’ll all be.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Rob_Lindley__Hamid_Dehghani.jpg
Theater
Fast-paced ‘Andy Warhol in Iran’ packs real insight into an imaginary kidnapping
While Northlight Theater production is limited to a single hotel room, its stories of the American pop artist and his revolutionary Iranian captor cannot be contained within its walls.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Simeon’s Miles Ruben dunks against Pontiac.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 29, 2023
Simeon holds on to the No. 1 spot. Marian Catholic returns and New Trier vaults up.
By Michael O’Brien
 