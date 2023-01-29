Man’s body recovered from Lake Michigan

A man’s body was recovered Sunday morning from Lake Michigan near Grant Park and the Museum Campus.
The body was pulled from the water by the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit about 11:10 a.m. in the 1100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.
Detectives were conducting a death investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
Snowy Lunar New Year parade brings ‘warmth on a cold day’ as Year of the Rabbit celebrated in Uptown
The Latest
The fake ad showing Jake breaking up a marriage ‘had us howling,’ insurance company tweets.
‘He was the best rock and roll guitarist of all time,’ tweets Mike Scott of The Waterboys.
The more Illinois regulators, residents and policymakers understand each part of the work we do and why we do it, the better off we’ll all be.
While Northlight Theater production is limited to a single hotel room, its stories of the American pop artist and his revolutionary Iranian captor cannot be contained within its walls.
Simeon holds on to the No. 1 spot. Marian Catholic returns and New Trier vaults up.