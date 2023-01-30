The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 30, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Federal jury awards $99,000 to CTA electrician who claimed harassment at work, including noose hung at a rail garage

“For years I literally begged ... CTA management to help me,” Lasona McKinney said after the verdict. “They wouldn’t do anything; they brushed it under the rug.”

By  Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE Federal jury awards $99,000 to CTA electrician who claimed harassment at work, including noose hung at a rail garage
A CTA Red Line train, at the Garfield stop, in 2012.

Sun-Times file

A federal jury has ordered the CTA to pay $99,000 to a Black electrician who claimed he faced retaliation at work — including a noose hung at a rail garage — after he complained of racial discrimination.

Lasona McKinney filed his complaint in October 2018, alleging a white foreman moved him from working at Red Line stations near his home in Dolton to Blue Line stations on the Far North Side to “make room for some newly hired white electricians,” according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago. 

The lawsuit contended the “unwanted move” was orchestrated by his foreman “because of Mr. McKinney’s race.”

After McKinney was moved to Blue Line stations, his CTA vehicle was taken away, according to the suit, making him the only electrician without a vehicle. McKinney said he was forced to take public transportation — with his tools and equipment — to his work sites.

McKinney said he complained to the CTA’s  Equal Employment Opportunity office that he was subjected to racial discrimination, but no actions were taken and McKinney instead faced retaliation, according to the suit. 

IMG_5973.jpg

Lasona McKinney

Provided

“A co-worker left a toy rat in his work space; he was subject to personal surveillance; co-workers refused to perform work when they had to do jobs together,” the suit states. 

A noose was hung at the 54th Street Rail Garage, where McKinney was sent to inspect electrical boxes, according to the suit and a statement from his lawyer, Paul Strauss. Other electricians would not help McKinney at work, telling him they were acting on instructions from the foreman, Strauss said. 

McKinney also was denied keys, including one to the bathroom, and not given the same personal protective equipment as more junior white electricians, the suit charges.

The years of retaliation caused McKinney severe emotional distress, according to Strauss, including bouts of depression and anxiety. 

On Friday, a jury ruled McKinney was subject to a hostile work environment because he had complained about racial discrimination. But jurors sided with the CTA’s claim that the hostile work environment was not because of his race.

“For years I literally begged the CTA’s EEO department and CTA management to help me,” McKinney said in a statement after the verdict. “They wouldn’t do anything; they brushed it under the rug. The jury did the investigation the CTA should have.”

The CTA said Monday it disagrees with the jury’s finding that it retaliated against McKinney, citing the fact the jury ruled in the CTA’s favor on the claim that he was subjected to a hostile work environment because of his race.

The CTA said it will review its legal options over this “split verdict.”

Next Up In News
Open Books expands into Logan Square, selling used books to give back
80-year-old man shoots and seriously wounds man who forced his way into home on Northwest Side
Illinois Tollway faces more turnover as Dorothy Abreu steps down as board chair
Chicago reaches tentative deal with ComEd on city electric service, City Council members say
Bobby Hull, former Blackhawks star with checkered past, dies at 84
Nykia Wright departs as Sun-Times CEO
The Latest
Open Books located at 2068 North Milwaukee in the Logan Square neighborhood, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Logan Square
Open Books expands into Logan Square, selling used books to give back
The Logan Square storefront, which opened Jan. 18, makes Open Books the largest used bookstore chain in Chicago. The literacy nonprofit dedicates profits to free books and after school programming for local students.
By Ilana Arougheti
 
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Committee OKs ordinance to protect paramedics ‘taking a beating’ from patients
Ald. Matt O’Shea backed the ordinance, which is supported by the firefighters union. If passed by the full Council, assaulting a paramedic or other first responder would carry a jail term of up to 180 days and fines up to $1,000.
By Fran Spielman
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
80-year-old man shoots and seriously wounds man who forced his way into home on Northwest Side
The man was also injured during the confrontation in the 8500 block of West Catherine Street, and both he and the intruder were listed in critical condition at Resurrection Hospital, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dorothy Abreu.
Springfield
Illinois Tollway faces more turnover as Dorothy Abreu steps down as board chair
Less than a year after being appointed chairwoman of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority board by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Abreu cited health issues for leaving.
By Robert Herguth
 
Jaafar Jackson (left) appears during the “Living with The Jacksons” panel at the Reelz Channel 2014 Summer TCA in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 12, 2014. Michael Jackson appears at the American Cinema Award gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 9, 1987.&nbsp;
Movies and TV
Michael Jackson’s nephew to portray King of Pop in biopic
Lionsgate announced Jaafar Jackson’s casting Monday for the film being produced by Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King. Jackson is the second-youngest son of Michael’s brother, Jermaine Jackson.
By Associated Press
 