Indiana Chinook stocking meetings, a gathering for bald eagles, first fishing show of 2023

Go & Show ia up and going for 2023, starting with a variety of offerings.

First of all, the master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets is at tinyurl.com/mvvc7cpx. I update the listings as changes come. There’s been two updates so far.



The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will hold two public meetings on Indiana’s Lake Michigan Chinook salmon stocking plan. The first is at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Michigan City Fish and Game Club in Trail Creek, Ind. The second is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Indiana Harbor Yacht Club, East Chicago, Ind. I hope to make the second one.

Bald eagles, such as this pair, are the focus of Bald Eagle Days, centered around the Quad Cities. Provided