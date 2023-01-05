Indiana Chinook stocking meetings, a gathering for bald eagles, first fishing show of 2023
Two meetings by the Indiana DNR on Chinook stocking, the big Midwestern gathering on bald eagles and the first fishing show of 2023 get Go & Show going for 2023.
Go & Show ia up and going for 2023, starting with a variety of offerings.
First of all, the master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets is at tinyurl.com/mvvc7cpx. I update the listings as changes come. There’s been two updates so far.
- The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will hold two public meetings on Indiana’s Lake Michigan Chinook salmon stocking plan. The first is at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Michigan City Fish and Game Club in Trail Creek, Ind. The second is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Indiana Harbor Yacht Club, East Chicago, Ind. I hope to make the second one.
- This is a bit of a drive, but Bald Eagle Days, billed as the largest Midwestern event related to bald eagles, are centered at the QCCA Expo Center, Rock Island, Ill., Friday through Sunday, Jan. 6-8. Details are at qccaexpocenter.com/baldeagledays. There are a multitude of events.
- Again, I know this is a drive but some readers recommend this show, especially as the season starter. The Let’s Go Fishing Show is Friday through Sunday, Jan. 6-8, at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Ill. Details are at gatewaycenter.com/fishing-show/home
