The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 6, 2023

Chicago lawyer accused of using racial slur and obscenity during hearing that was being live-streamed

The comments were made during an unmuted conversation while the lawyer waited for her client and were heard by the judge and other participants on the Zoom court call, according to a court filing.

By  Matthew Hendrickson and Lauren FitzPatrick
   
IMG_4466.jpg

Outside the office of attorney Donna Makowski at 53 W. Jackson Blvd. in Chicago.

Matthew Hendrickson | Sun-Times

A Chicago attorney is accused of using a racial slur and an obscenity during a hearing in a domestic case that was being live-streamed.

Donna Makowski apparently was referring to personnel with the Cook County sheriff’s office when she said “those motherf*****rs.” She also used the N-word, according to a court filing entered Thursday.

The comments were made during an unmuted conversation while she waited for her client and were heard by the judge and other participants on the Zoom court call, the filing states.

Domestic Relations Judge Dominique Ross wrote that the comments were “unprofessional, disrespectful and contemptuous,” according to the filing, and “in direct contempt of this court.”

Ross held a hearing on the matter Friday afternoon but there was no finding of contempt against Makowski. However, the matter was referred to the state’s Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission.

Makowski, licensed to practice in Illinois since 1984, did not immediately return a request for comment.

