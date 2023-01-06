The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 6, 2023
14-year-old shot in North Lawndale

Police said he was shot in the 900 block of South Independence Boulevard.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday night in North Lawndale.

Chicago police said the teen suffered two gunshot wounds to the wrist in the 900 block of South Independence Boulevard about 9:40 p.m.

No other details were given. No one was reported in custody.

Crime
Man fatally shot in West Englewood home
He was at a gathering in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Blackhawks goalie Alex Stalock makes a save.
Blackhawks
Goalie Alex Stalock, Blackhawks shut out Coyotes even without Patrick Kane
Stalock made 22 saves to notch the Hawks’ first shutout victory in nearly a full calendar year, and Lukas Reichel played well in place of Kane on the Hawks’ top line.
By Ben Pope
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
Crime
15-year-old boy shot in Greater Grand Crossing
Police said the boy was shot in the 400 block of East 71st Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A series of 911 calls was released Friday focusing on disputes between Andrei Kisliak and his wife Vera. On Nov. 30, Andrei murdered his wife, his mother and his daughters Vivian Kisliak (left) and Amilia, in their Buffalo Grove home.
Suburban Chicago
Buffalo Grove police release recordings of murdered wife’s earlier 911 calls: ‘He’s not dangerous’
In a Sept. 10 call to police, Vera Kisliak complained that Andrei Kisliak was in their house after a court order forbade him from being there.
By Susan Sarkauskas | The Daily Herald
 
Lemuel Romero (left), Angel Coto (center) and Jaylen Reyes (right) of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center dressed as the Three Wise Men for the center’s annual toy drive in Humboldt Park on Friday, January 6, 2023.
News
Three Kings Day celebrations in Chicago include toy and bicycle drive, sold-out bakeries
Across Chicago on Friday, Latin American families of different backgrounds celebrated the annual traditions that come with the Epiphany, or Three Kings Day.
By Ambar Colón
 