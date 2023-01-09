The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 9, 2023
Michael Madigan News Metro/State

Former Speaker Michael Madigan’s racketeering trial set for April 2024

Madigan is accused of leading a “criminal enterprise” for nearly a decade designed to enhance his political power and generate income for his allies and associates. He ended his record-breaking tenure as Illinois’ House speaker amid the burgeoning scandal two years ago.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Former Speaker Michael Madigan’s racketeering trial set for April 2024
Former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan parks in the garage at his Southwest Side home on March 2, 2022.

Former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan will go on trial in April 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

The highly anticipated racketeering trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan has been set for April 1, 2024.

The trial, which is expected to last six or seven weeks, was scheduled during a brief status hearing in Madigan’s case on Monday before U.S. District Judge John Blakey.

It’s been nearly a year since a federal grand jury indicted Madigan and his longtime confidant, Michael McClain. The indictment was the result of a yearslong, aggressive public corruption investigation that also led to charges against former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and onetime City Club President Jay Doherty.

Related

Madigan is accused of leading a “criminal enterprise” for nearly a decade designed to enhance his political power and generate income for his allies and associates. He ended his record-breaking tenure as Illinois’ House speaker amid the burgeoning scandal two years ago. 

His trial would amount to the biggest public corruption trial at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse since the trials of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

In October, the feds expanded their racketeering conspiracy case against Madigan and McClain, alleging they worked with onetime AT&T Illinois President Paul La Schiazza to have $22,500 paid to former state Rep. Edward Acevedo amid an attempt to influence Madigan in favor of the company.

Acevedo has not been charged in that scheme. He pleaded guilty in 2021 to tax evasion and served a six-month prison sentence.

Meanwhile, McClain is set to go to trial in March, along with Pramaggiore, Hooker and Doherty. That lengthy trial before U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber will likely serve as a preview of Madigan’s trial, as it focuses on an alleged attempt by that group to sway the speaker which is also featured in Madigan’s indictment.

Chicago’s federal court has been trying to play catch-up this year following the lengthy delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also set to go to trial this year are Timothy Mapes, Madigan’s former chief of staff who is charged with perjury, and Chicago Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th), who is also charged with racketeering.

The trials of Burke and Madigan are each expected to feature the testimony of former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis (25th), who agreed to cooperate with the feds after being confronted with evidence of his own wrongdoing.

Next Up In Michael Madigan
Chicago’s top 10 stories of 2022
Developer who recorded Madigan early in fed investigation gets 16 months in prison
Madigan: Indicted but still pitching for (and getting) money
Roe v. Wade, Kilbride, Bailey wind up wild cards in Republicans’ failed play to take over state Supreme Court
Michael Madigan’s lawyer says ‘not guilty’ for client, who skips arraignment
Inside AT&T’s alleged ‘conspiracy’ to bribe power brokers at the Illinois Capitol
The Latest
Bears rookie left tackle Braxton Jones started all 17 games and played all 1,034 offensive snaps this season.
Bears
Bears LT Braxton Jones plans to take bull by the horns
While the draft and free agency are the marquee avenues toward improvement, growth from within matters — and Jones is one of several rookies who were good enough this season but have to be better in 2023 to accelerate the Bears’ rebuild.
By Mark Potash
 
Abortion-rights advocates march along West Wacker Drive in the Loop on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
City Hall
City Council committee adds teeth to city ordinance protecting abortion, gender care
The Chicago Commission on Human Relations is now empowered to “investigate and adjudicate complaints” of “discrimination and retaliation related to housing.” The ordinance
By Fran Spielman
 
The vacant James Wadsworth Elementary School, located at 6420 S. University Ave., in the Woodlawn neighborhood, was expected to be repurposed into a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.
La Voz Chicago
Se retrasa apertura de refugio para inmigrantes en el lado sur luego de oposición
La oficina de la alcaldesa Lori Lightfoot emitió un comunicado diciendo que no se había fijado una fecha firme para la apertura del refugio.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Immigrants load a bus outside Union Station on Aug. 31, 2022. Migrants from Venezuela were transported from Texas.
La Voz Chicago
Un restaurante dona perros calientes a los migrantes en Chicago
Los inmigrantes que recibieron los hot dogs — sin catsup, como se acostumbra en Chicago — eran principalmente de Venezuela.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Ald. Roberto Maldonado (26th), shown at a Chicago City Council meeting in November, was appointed to the Council in 2009 by Mayor Richard M. Daley.
La Voz Chicago
El concejal Roberto Maldonado se suma a la lista de concejales que se retiran
Maldonado ahora es el miembro número 16 que no estará presente cuando el nuevo Concejo se reúna después de las elecciones.
By Fran Spielman
 