Sunday, October 1, 2023
Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield dies at 57

The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday.

By  Jimmy Golen | Associated Press
   
Michael Dwyer/AP

BOSTON — Tim Wakefield, the knuckleballing workhorse of the Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year, has died. He was 57.

The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday. Wakefield had brain cancer, according to ex-teammate Curt Schilling, who outed the illness on a podcast last week — drawing an outpouring of support for Wakefield. The Red Sox confirmed an illness at the time but did not elaborate, saying Wakefield had requested privacy.

Drafted by the Pirates as a first baseman who set home run records in college, Wakefield converted to a pitcher after mastering the knuckleball in the minor leagues. Relying on the old-timey pitch that had largely fallen into disuse, he went on to win 200 major league games, including 186 with the Red Sox — behind only Cy Young and Roger Clemens in franchise history.

The Latest
Simone Biles competes on the floor exercise during the World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.
Olympic Sports
Simone Biles leads United State at world gymnastics championships
Biles, who is a five-time all-around world champion and seven-time Olympic medalist, registered the best scores on floor exercise, vault and balance beam.
By Associated Press
 
Downer’s Grove North’s Owen Lansu (1) throws a pass against Glenbard West.
High School Football
Four takes from Week 6 in high school football
Downers Grove North’s young quarterback, the South Side super bowls, the area’s hottest team and South Elgin’s streak end.
By Michael O’Brien
 
BEARS_100223_16.jpg
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields posts perfect passer rating in first half
Even if it was against a defense that makes everyone look good, Justin Fields was exceptional in the first half Sunday, posting the best 30-minute span of his passing career.
By Patrick Finley
 
No. 2 Michigan got 12 first-place votes and 1,436 points in this week’s AP Top 25.
College Sports
Georgia loses votes, but stays at No. 1 in Top 25
No. 2 Michigan got 12 first-place votes and 1,436 points but nearly was passed by No. 3 Texas, which received 10 first-place votes and 1,426 points. Both the Wolverines and Longhorns won big on Saturday.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Hersey’s Colton Gumino (1) drops back to pass against Prospect.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 7
St. Francis debuts and Joliet Catholic returns.
By Michael O’Brien
 