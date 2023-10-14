The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 14, 2023
NFL Sports Bears

Bears getting some breaks — can they keep it going?

The football gods seemed to finally smile on the Bears in their upest of the Commanders last week. “It’s about time we got some of that luck on our side. We always [get] the bad end of the stick,” wide receiver Darnell Mooney said. “It’s a good sign that we’re [heading] in that right direction.”

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears getting some breaks — can they keep it going?
Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders

The Bears defense celebrates after rookie Terell Smith forced and recovered a fumble by Commanders tight end Logan Thomas in the Bears’ 40-20 victory on Oct. 5 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Justin Fields is on such a roll, not even a bad snap could stop him last week against the Commanders. 

Those wayward snaps have caused all sorts of problems for Fields and the Bears. But on second-and-six at the Bears’ 29-yard line late in the third quarter, Fields grabbed Cody Whitehair’s high snap and not only avoided disaster but gained eight yards for a first down. 

It was that kind of night. In the second quarter, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell missed a 39-yard touchdown pass when he overthrew an open Dyami Brown in the end zone. In the fourth, rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was called for pass interference against Terry McLaurin at the Bears’ 15-yard line. But after a discussion, the officials picked up the flag.

The Commanders drove to the Bears’ 28 and set up Joey Slye for a 46-yard field-goal attempt to make it a one-score game. But just when Bears fans were starting to fear the worst, Slye missed the kick. 

Three plays later, Fields thew a pass in the flat to DJ Moore on third-and-two. Cornerback Kendall Fuller jumped the route and went for the interception, but he came up empty and Moore sealed the game with a 56-yard touchdown. 

“That’s a good sign,” wide receiver Darnell Mooney said. “You always look at other teams and you’re like, ‘They got so lucky.’ It’s about time we got some of that luck on our side. We always [get] the bad end of the stick. It’s a good sign that we’re [heading] in that right direction. Hopefully we can get some more of that in these next games.” 

Things went the Bears’ way on multiple levels when they ended their 14-game losing streak last week. You need to draft the right players and coach em up to win in the NFL. But having the football gods on your side doesn’t hurt. And it sure seems like the better you get and the more you win, the more fate moves its huge hands in your favor. 

“I didn’t really [notice it] until you watch the film,” Mooney said. “But, yeah, it’s like, ‘[Shoot], how did that work out?’ Glad that worked out.”

“You create your own luck with how you work and how you prepare,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “And if you put yourself in position to make plays and [put] the playmakers to make those plays in certain situations, they make them. DJ made that play in that moment because he’s a really good player, and we put him in the situation, and he made the play. So it was really good.” 

While at 1-4, the Bears still have a long way to go and a lot to prove, the football gods — or just NFL circumstances — are giving them a chance. On Sunday, they face the 1-4 Vikings, who not only have their own problems winning games, but will be without All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, arguably the best non-quarterback in the NFL. 

The Bears are a long way from breaking even on the good-fortune front. But just like they’ve created a lot of their own misfortune, they have the opportunity to make some breaks, as well. That’s what good teams do.

“It just comes down to the fact that good teams find a way to win,” said linebacker T.J. Edwards, who went to the Super Bowl with the Eagles last season. “There’s luck, and sometimes the ball bounces your way — things you can’t control.

“But when we’re doing things we’re supposed to be doing, good things will happen. We’re riding that momentum from last week. We’re confident, and that’s the biggest thing to me. We want to go in and trust each other and play a complete football game.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears vs. Vikings — What to Watch 4
Bears need big contributions from rookie class, and WR Tyler Scott is next
Bears missed on WRs for years, but DJ Moore could be the 1
Teven Jenkins feeling good physically after first game back, ready for bigger workload
Bears honor Dick Butkus with patch
Can Bears QB Justin Fields do it again? ‘It’s about consistency’
The Latest
Alex Caruso
Sports Saturday
Bulls coaching staff pushing Alex Caruso to be a three-point threat
Playing defense has always been a part of Caruso’s DNA since he landed in the NBA, but for this new-look Bulls offense to work at a high efficiency he also has to now be an aggressive long-range shooter.
By Joe Cowley
 
Timmy Chang
College Sports
Hawaii’s home football games, which end after midnight for most, are boons for gamblers
Bet on it: Usually the last game of the day, it gives bettors the opportunity to double their winnings or break even
By Rob Miech
 
AP19250052332066.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Teresa Weatherspoon was Sky’s top target to fill head coach vacancy
On Thursday, the Sky announced Weatherspoon as their next coach — the seventh in franchise history and the first not to be responsible for general-manager duties, as well. The team will introduce her formally on Oct. 24.
By Annie Costabile
 
Nico Hoerner
Cubs
Everything you always wanted in a baseball trivia quiz . . . and less
Enjoy this test of your knowledge while mourning Butkus, a star football player — and actor
By Bill Chuck
 
A Palestinian child, injured during an Israeli air strike, receives treatment in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip Oct. 13. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since Palestinian Hamas militants entered Israel in a surprise attack, leading Israel to declare war on Hamas.
Other Views
I’m a teacher. In Israel-Hamas war, the best lesson is to stand up for all innocent victims.
Even when there is great pressure to take sides, stand up for innocent civilians no matter their origin, CPS civics teacher Froylan Jimenez writes.
By Froylan Jimenez
 