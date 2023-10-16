The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 16, 2023
‘Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ stars launch new whiskey

The stars of FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” — Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton — say their new whiskey, Four Walls, is a tribute to bars and how they’ve shaped our culture.

By  Gabe Hauari | USA Today
   
Actors Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton attend the premiere of HBO’s “Game Of Thrones” Season 6 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Actors Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton have launched a new whiskey. They’re just the latest celebrities to create their own alcohol.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton have teamed up to create something their characters would be happy to serve at Paddy’s Pub: a new whiskey.

Their new Irish American whiskey, called Four Walls, is now available nationwide. The spirit is headed for bars everywhere and can also be ordered online.

A 750 ml bottle of the 80-proof spirit is available for $34.99 and is “made in tribute to the four walls the gang calls home — the bar,” according to the website.

The spirit was initially sold as a limited-edition release to raise money for the Pennsylvania bartending community as it coped with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release. After the success of the limited drop, the guys started looking for ways to make a new version of the whiskey.

“After our higher-end releases, it was important for us to make a whiskey priced that all of our fans could try and that bartenders would want to use in everyday drinks,” Day said in a statement.

Customers can also shop the new Four Walls merchandise shop, where proceeds of select items will benefit Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, a nonprofit that “works to educate, advance and support the global cocktail community.”

The brand posted a 47-second video starring Day, Howerton and McElhenney to its YouTube page. The video, done in the style of an old-fashioned commercial, hilariously shows the supposed origin of the spirit.

The “Always Sunny” stars are just the latest celebrities to create their own alcohol.

George Clooney helped found Casamigos tequila, “Breaking Bad” co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have Dos Hombres mezcal, Woody Harrelson has Origen vodka and Harmony gin, and Jennifer Lopez has Delola ready-to-drink spritzes.

Superstar Ryan Reynolds, who owns the Wrexham football club with McElhenney, also has his own liquor: Aviation American gin.

Four Walls Whiskey is the new Irish American Whiskey from actors McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton.

Four Walls Whiskey is the new Irish American Whiskey from actors Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton.

McElhenney jokingly calls Reynolds an “alcohol baron” in the premiere episode of “Welcome to Wrexham,” a docuseries about the actors buying the team and turning it into a success story.

“I have TV money but as I started to look at how expensive it was to actually run a club, I realized I needed something more than TV money,” McElhenney says. “I needed movie star money. More than that, I needed superhero movie star money. More than that probably as we ascended up the leagues, I would need alcohol baron money ...”

Sales of Four Walls will determine whether McElhenney and the rest of the gang can add “alcohol baron” to their own résumés.

Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton pictured with Four Walls Irish American Whiskey at the Food Network New York City Wine &amp; Food Festival presented by Capital One - Southern Glazer’s Wine &amp; Spirits Trade Day hosted by Wine Spectator at Grand Tasting at Pier 76 on October 13, 2023 in New York City.&nbsp;

Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton are photographed with their Four Walls Irish American Whiskey at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival earlier this month in New York City.

