The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Jussie Smollett Entertainment and Culture News

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett reportedly checks into rehab

The actor, who’s appealing his conviction for faking a 2019 hate crime in Chicago, entered a treatment facility’s outpatient program, TMZ reports.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett reportedly checks into rehab
Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times (file)

Actor Jussie Smollett has reportedly entered a rehab treatment facility’s outpatient program, according to TMZ.

It wasn’t clear the issue Smollett is seeking treatment for.

Smollett, 41, is awaiting a ruling by a three-judge panel of the Illinois Appeals Court on whether to uphold his conviction for faking a 2019 hate crime near his Streeterville home in Chicago.

The former star of the hit show “Empire” was charged in 2019 after it was revealed that he had made up a story about being the target of a racist and homophobic attack on a frigid night while walking to his Streeterville apartment.

The Cook County state’s attorney’s office dropped the charges months later. 

A new indictment was later brought against him by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb, who was appointed by a judge to review the decision to drop the case.

After the indictment, a Cook County jury found Smollett guilty in December 2021 of lying to police.

Prosecutors said Smollett, who is Black and gay, staged the attack, including hiring two brothers to rough him up and place a noose around his neck.

The jury found Smollett guilty on five of six counts of disorderly conduct, and he was sentenced to 30 months’ probation, with the first 150 days to be served at Cook County Jail. 

Smollett spent six days behind bars before being released while he appealed the conviction.

Next Up In Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett slips into hearing on his appeal of conviction for lying about racist attack
Jussie Smollett files opening arguments appealing conviction for lying about hate crime
Jussie Smollett given more time to file appeal brief, but court warns ‘no further extension will be granted’
For fifth time, Jussie Smollett’s lawyers ask for more time to file brief appealing conviction linked to fake hate crime
The Latest
United Airlines is reintroducing a boarding plan that will entail passengers sitting on the aisle to be among the last to take their seats.
Transportation
Under United Airlines’ revamped boarding plan, passengers on the aisle might have to wait awhile
The reintroduced boarding process — known as WILMA, for window, middle and aisle — can save up to two minutes of boarding time, according to United.
By Isabel Funk
 
Ald. Ed Burke (14th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Chicago corruption trials
Jurors in corruption trial of Ed Burke will not hear any mention of Donald Trump when they listen to secret recordings
Burke’s defense team had asked that any mention of the former alderman’s work for Trump International Hotel & Tower be barred from the trial, arguing the former president was “despised by a significant percentage of the population.”
By Mariah Woelfel
 
Rabbi Shmuel Schuman, CEO of Hebrew Theological College, third from right, with members of his family in Hebron. Schuman was staying with his daughter’s family in Jerusalem on Oct. 7 when the Hamas attack began.
Israel-Hamas War
A Chicago Catholic deacon and rabbi fled Jerusalem just as Israel-Hamas war began
‘So many people are suffering when they don’t need to. We can live in harmony, that’s what all three of our religions tell us,’ said Daniel Welter, a deacon with Holy Name Cathedral.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
IMG_8713.jpeg
Crime
Schaumburg bank robbed at gunpoint
A man entered the U.S. Bank at 60 Meacham Road in Schaumburg on Wednesday morning, displayed a handgun and demanded money.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Students congregate outside Walter Payton College Prep High School.
Education
CPS reschedules high school admissions test
All CPS eighth graders can take the test Tuesday or Wednesday in English. The exam will be available in five other languages on Nov. 1.
By Nader Issa
 