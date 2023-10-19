The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Technology Things To Do Entertainment and Culture

The Orionid meteor shower is peaking this weekend; here’s how to get a look

Streaks of light are produced by friction as debris, usually the size of a grain of sand, rubs against the Earth’s atmosphere. The Orionids are caused by Halley’s Comet.

By  Phyllis Cha
   
SHARE The Orionid meteor shower is peaking this weekend; here’s how to get a look
The Perseid meteor cuts across Orion’s Belt in teh annual meteor shower as seen from Joshua Tree National Park in 1997. The Orionid meteor shower is set to peak and be most visible Oct. 21 and 22, experts say.

The Perseid meteor cuts across Orion’s Belt in teh annual meteor shower as seen from Joshua Tree National Park in 1997. The Orionid meteor shower is set to peak and be most visible Oct. 21 and 22, experts say.

Sun-Times Media

The Orionid meteor shower is set to peak and be most visible this weekend, according to experts.

The meteor shower results from a trail of debris left behind by Halley’s Comet. As the Earth orbits around the sun, it comes in contact with debris left behind by the comet, which people can see as streaks of light in the sky, astronomy educator Joe Guzman said.

“These are remnants from the solar system from when we were formed. When you’re seeing these streaks of light in the sky, you’re looking at things from deep space,” Guzman said. “So it’s always well worth it to look up and catch these celestial phenomena whenever you can.”

Streaks of light are produced by friction, as debris the size of a grain of sand, rubs against the Earth’s atmosphere, said Shane Larson, professor in physics and astronomy at Northwestern University.

To get the best view of the Orionids, viewers can drive to the Indiana Dunes or state parks in Illinois, Larson said. Within the city, viewers should head to the forest preserves. Because the showers may be dim, it’s best to get somewhere dark, he said.

Larson said to take a lawn chair and a blanket and sit outside to see the Orionids. Binoculars and telescopes are not needed.

To people 50 miles away on the Earth’s surface, the showers look like seconds-long streaks of light, which is known as a meteor shower, said Michelle Nichols, director of public observing at Adler Planetarium. 

The Orionid meteor shower peaks every year around the night of Oct. 21, which is when the Earth passes through the densest part of the trail left behind by Halley’s Comet, Nichols said. This year, to see the meteor shower, it’s best to stand outside and face southeast between midnight and about 2 or 3 a.m. on Sunday, she said. 

In the city, where there’s high light pollution, it might be difficult to see the meteor shower. If the sky is cloudy, it might be even more difficult or near-impossible to see the showers, Nichols said.

The name for the Orionid comes from the Orion constellation. When the streaks of light are followed back to where they originate from in the sky, they come from the same area where the Orion constellation can be seen, Nichols said.

Other meteor showers that can be viewed are the Leonids in November and the Geminids in December. 

For more information about meteor showers and their schedules, visit the American Meteor Society website. They have a calendar of when meteor showers are active.

Next Up In News
Protesters attack Ald. Julia Ramirez and an aide over tents for asylum-seekers
Lake County sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man wielding cleaver
Top mayoral aide defends Brandon Johnson’s decision to budget $150M for migrant crisis
Acuerdo sobre separaciones de familias inmigrantes prohibiría futuras separaciones por 8 años
Rockhopper penguin chick at Shedd Aquarium joins full colony, takes first swim
Man who wounded toddler in road rage shooting gets 4 years in plea deal
The Latest
Given the limited degree to which most aircraft seats recline, passengers need to get creative about finding a comfortable position. This includes using a pillow that will provide complete support and keep your head from bobbing.
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Sleeping on a plane is easier if you follow these tips
Anyone using a sleep medication should time the dose to have a few waking hours at the end of the flight to recover from any grogginess or other possible aftereffects.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
Ald. Julia Ramirez was confronted by protesters Thursday over plans for a tent city in her ward. Police ushered her to a squad car, and she was driven from the scene.
Immigration
Protesters attack Ald. Julia Ramirez and an aide over tents for asylum-seekers
Dozens of protesters surround the official near where the city has proposed putting up winter tents for migrants.
By David Struett and Michael Loria
 
lake_county_sheriff.jpg
Crime
Lake County sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man wielding cleaver
The man was found unconscious in a home. He woke up as a deputy was performing life-saving measures and lunged at the deputy with the cleaver, authorities say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Connor Bedard skates past Blackhawks fans.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks business updates: Cutting out ticket brokers has stabilized resale prices
Resale ticket prices are predictably high for the Hawks’ home opener Saturday against the Golden Knights, but they also look healthy for future home games. That’s because brokers are no longer dumping tickets, which should help season-ticket members recoup more value.
By Ben Pope
 
York’s Cole Oslendorf (21) brings down Lyons’ quarterback Ryan Jackson (9).
High School Football
High school football scores from Week 9
All the results from the final week of the regular season.
By Michael O’Brien
 