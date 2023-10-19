The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Springfield News Metro/State

Illinois comptroller’s office attorney fired over antisemitic comments on Instagram

Officials in the office on Thursday dismissed an attorney who admitted to posting antisemitic comments.

By  Kade Heather
 Updated  
SHARE Illinois comptroller’s office attorney fired over antisemitic comments on Instagram
Illinois state Capitol in Springfield.

Illinois state Capitol in Springfield.

Sun-Times (file)

An attorney with the Illinois comptroller’s office was fired Thursday over antisemitic comments she made earlier in the day on Instagram.

A screenshot of the Instagram exchange was reposted to X. The comptroller’s office was made aware of the posts about 12:30 p.m., the office said. 

Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s office contacted the employee about an hour and a half later, then fired her after she admitted to some of the comments, the office said.

“Comptroller Mendoza has zero tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech,” a statement from Mendoza’s office said.

Mendoza released a statement a day after Hamas’ surprise Oct. 7 attack on Israel, supporting Israel’s “right to utilize the full extent of its powers to defend itself.”

This incident comes as crimes and threats against Jews and Muslims are reportedly on the rise.

Last week, a Palestinian American boy was stabbed to death in Plainfield Township. This week, a man in DuPage County was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill two Muslim men. And a woman in Portage Park told police that someone replaced an Israeli flag from her yard with a Palestinian flag.

Next Up In Politics
Top mayoral aide defends decision to budget $150 million for migrant crisis — not entire cost of ‘global, national, state crisis’
Protesters attack Ald. Julia Ramirez and an aide over tents for asylum-seekers
Man in Chicago police uniform at Palestinian march in Loop spurs CPD investigation
So Mayor Johnson’s NOT going to Mexico?
Sidney Powell pleads guilty, gets probation in case over efforts to overturn Trump’s Georgia loss
College grad from Brookfield paid down $27,000 in student debt in 3 years, has $10,000 to go
The Latest
Jack (Bill Burr) has trouble adapting to a changing world in “Old Dads.”
Movies and TV
Bill Burr’s movie ‘Old Dads’ sticks to old tropes
Sharp-edged comedian’s directorial debut plays it surprisingly safe.
By Richard Roeper
 
Billy Donovan
Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan preparing for a test right out of the gate
The Bulls have four back-to-backs in the first 14 regular-season games, and three of them come against teams with championship aspirations. That’s why Donovan has been running a scrimmage-heavy camp.
By Joe Cowley
 
A young boy holds a sign that reads “I am not a threat” during a vigil for Wadea Al Fayoume at the gymnasium of Prairie Activity &amp; Recreation Center, Tuesday in Plainfield. Wadea, 6, was stabbed to death. His landlord allegedly targeted the boy and his mother because of their Muslim faith.
Crime
Jewish, Muslim leaders warn of rise in antisemitic, anti-Muslim acts as war rages in Israel and Gaza
The Anti-Defamation League and American Muslims Assisting Neighbors are raising the alarm as tension spills over to U.S.
By Mary Norkol
 
Migrants take shelter inside a waiting area for shuttles near O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 2, Oct. 3, 2023. Almost 700 asylum seekers, most sent from Texas, are currently sheltered in the airport, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.
Columnists
Black Chicago, let’s check our attitudes on migrants
I cringe when I hear Black folks spew anti-immigrant rhetoric. We know what it’s like to be “otherized” and accused of taking something away from another group.
By Natalie Y. Moore
 
merlin_8751795.jpg
Environment
Holy Halloween hoopla! Bat sightings on the rise, but don’t be spooked: ‘Bats are just really cool animals’
More bats have been sighted recently in the Chicago area as temperatures cool and the fall migration of winged creatures takes flight.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 