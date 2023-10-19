Illinois comptroller’s office attorney fired over antisemitic comments on Instagram

An attorney with the Illinois comptroller’s office was fired Thursday over antisemitic comments she made earlier in the day on Instagram.

A screenshot of the Instagram exchange was reposted to X. The comptroller’s office was made aware of the posts about 12:30 p.m., the office said.

Thank you ⁦⁦@ILComptroller⁩ for you unequivocal stand against antisemitism and for standing with Israel in good times and bad. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fZGrE1w4An — ChicagoJCRC (@ChicagoJCRC) October 19, 2023

Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s office contacted the employee about an hour and a half later, then fired her after she admitted to some of the comments, the office said.

“Comptroller Mendoza has zero tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech,” a statement from Mendoza’s office said.

Mendoza released a statement a day after Hamas’ surprise Oct. 7 attack on Israel, supporting Israel’s “right to utilize the full extent of its powers to defend itself.”

This incident comes as crimes and threats against Jews and Muslims are reportedly on the rise.

Last week, a Palestinian American boy was stabbed to death in Plainfield Township. This week, a man in DuPage County was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill two Muslim men. And a woman in Portage Park told police that someone replaced an Israeli flag from her yard with a Palestinian flag.