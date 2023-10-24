Chicago ties record temperature with high of 83 degrees

Halloween is right around the corner, but it felt more like summer Tuesday with temperatures surpassing 80 degrees.

The high of 83 degrees tied the Oct. 24 record set in 1963, according to the National Weather Service.

The average high for this date is 59 degrees, NWS meteorologist Zachary Yack said.

Mainly dry conditions are expected through this evening, then periods of showers and a few thunderstorms are forecasted through an active week. Unseasonably mild temperatures are expected, but cooler temperatures will follow the active pattern this weekend. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/yBYOlzwW5o — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 24, 2023

Temperatures are likely to remain mild for the rest of the week with highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s before beginning to drop early in the weekend.

“It’s here for a while, but unfortunately, colder temperatures are on the horizon,” Yack told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Chicago area could see some light rain Tuesday evening with possible showers and a few thunderstorms the rest of the week.

A cyclist rides down the Lakefront Trail near Montrose Harbor as temperatures neared 80 degrees, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

A sailboat sails into Montrose Harbor as temperatures neared 80 degrees, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time