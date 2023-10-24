The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Weather News Chicago

Chicago ties record temperature with high of 83 degrees

The Oct. 24 record of 83 degrees was set in 1963, according to the National Weather Service.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Chicago ties record temperature with high of 83 degrees
merlin_116861328.jpg

People sit and chat on a blanket in the shade in Winnemac Park in Lincoln Square on the North Side as temperatures were expected to reach 80 degrees, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Halloween is right around the corner, but it felt more like summer Tuesday with temperatures surpassing 80 degrees.

The high of 83 degrees tied the Oct. 24 record set in 1963, according to the National Weather Service.

The average high for this date is 59 degrees, NWS meteorologist Zachary Yack said.

Temperatures are likely to remain mild for the rest of the week with highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s before beginning to drop early in the weekend.

“It’s here for a while, but unfortunately, colder temperatures are on the horizon,” Yack told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Chicago area could see some light rain Tuesday evening with possible showers and a few thunderstorms the rest of the week.

merlin_116863820.jpg

A cyclist rides down the Lakefront Trail near Montrose Harbor as temperatures neared 80 degrees, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

merlin_116863780.jpg

A sailboat sails into Montrose Harbor as temperatures neared 80 degrees, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

merlin_116861352.jpg

People enjoy Winnemac Park in Lincoln Square on the North Side as temperatures were in the 80s, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

