The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Comedy Entertainment and Culture

Fox News stints boost career of comedian Jamie Lissow and move his humor to the right

‘Gutfeld!’ favorite, coming to Chicago for the 312 Comedy Festival, says his stand-up material ‘prioritizes laughs over politics.’

By  Carl Kozlowski — For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Fox News stints boost career of comedian Jamie Lissow and move his humor to the right
Comedian Jamie Lissow appears often on the right-leaning comedy talk show “Gutfeld!”

Comedian Jamie Lissow appears often on the comedy talk show “Gutfeld!”

Fox News

Jamie Lissow spent over 20 years traveling the nation as a regular working comic, respected but admittedly not a big-name draw. But in the two years since he became a frequent guest on Fox News’ comedy talk show “Gutfeld!,” he’s been riding a wave of success that has seen him attract over 20 million viewers to his Drybar comedy special “Something Awesome.”

He’s performing two shows at the inaugural 312 Comedy Festival — Nov. 3 at Zanies Rosemont and Nov. 4 at Zanies’ Old Town location — and he’s thrilled to return to the Chicago area. For it was at a prior Zanies show that he first realized just how explosive an impact the talk show was having on his career.

“I’m very happy with my career, but I remember specifically shows at Zanies in Rosemont,” Lissow says. “... Every single seat was filled and when I walked in, everyone turned and looked at me and started yelling ‘Jamie’ and clapping and cheering my name.

Jamie Lissoe

JAMIE LISSOW

  • 7 p.m. Nov. 3, Zanies, 5437 Park Pl., Rosemont. $30-$35. zanies.com.
  • 4 p.m. Nov. 4 at Zanies, 1548 N. Wells St. $30. zanies.com.

The shows are part of the 312 Comedy Fest, beginning Friday and encompassing venues throughout Chicago and suburbs. Performers will include Nate Bargatze, Russell Peters, Michael Che, John Crist, Nicole Byer, Ari Shaffir, Jeff Ross, Craig Robinson and Hannibal Buress. Details: 312comedyfestival.com

“And I was like, ‘What is happening? I’m just me.’ It’s one of my best memories, of walking into a club and having the entire crowd there to see me. So I cannot wait to go. I’ve been dying to come back to Chicago. I’ve been very excited.”

Born and raised in Rochester, New York, Lissow says being a comedian was all he ever wanted to do with his life. He even recalls that he would act like a comedian as a child at Halloween, when other boys were pretending to be pirates and ninjas.

He got his start at Rochester’s Funny Bone comedy club, where he was “the fill-in guy” called upon to take the place of comedians who dropped out of shows at the last minute. He developed plenty of apolitical humor over the years, eventually mining his experiences as a divorced dad of three sons in Alaska with lots of observational humor.

When he’s not on the road, comedian Jamie Lissow lives in Alaska with his three kids and avoids social media.

When he’s not on the road, comedian Jamie Lissow lives in Alaska with his three kids and avoids social media.

Provided

In fact, he recalls that he never consciously picked a side in the conservative/progressive political battlefield until he ran into fellow comic Greg Gutfeld during his earlier reign at the helm of another Fox News comedy talk show, “Red Eye.” The two were dressed so much alike that post-show patrons kept walking up to congratulate Gutfeld for a great show, when it had in fact been Lissow performing.

Gutfeld gave his doppelganger a guest panelist spot on his previous show “Red Eye,” and Lissow was surprised how well he fit in with the show’s politics.

“I would say my conservatism developed over time as the world got crazier. I did not follow politics at all until I met Greg Gutfeld,” says Lissow. “And then as time passed, I realized ‘I’m on Team Logic.’ I feel that the liberals are so illogical and hypocritical that this is the only side I’m comfortable on now.

“If you just touch on, ‘I don’t want a guy to say he’s a woman and then beat up a woman in mixed martial arts,’ or if you say, ‘I think people should have a little more choice and not lose their jobs if they don’t want to get vaccinated,’ then it’s over and you’re in a box all of a sudden. It’s polarizing for sure.”

Lissow’s move away from the stand-up comedy and entertainment hubs of New York and Los Angeles to pursue life in Alaska proved to be fruitful for his life all around. When he’s home for some weeks between shows, he completely avoids social media and focuses on hanging out with his kids, and that helps deal with the head-spinning aspects of fame.

“Being the divorced guy from Alaska also helps me stand out from all the guest comedians who come on ‘Gutfeld!,’ ” he explains. “In my act now when I tour, I do material about my life in that respect, and I tell funny stories from behind the scenes on the show. Only in the last 15 minutes do I focus on politics.

“I would say confidently that anyone could come to the show and not feel ostracized, and I would say it definitely prioritizes laughs over politics. Sometimes people do get upset in the last 15 minutes, but if you try to please everybody, you don’t please anybody.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Actor Anish Jethmalani, a son of Indian immigrants, finds meaning in ‘The Lehman Trilogy,’ a play about a Jewish family’s trials
Humboldt Park artist Stef Skills loves Public Enemy and paid tribute to the hip-hop icons with a mural
Dear Abby: How do 9 siblings, all very different, still get along?
Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 27, 2023
‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’: Where a dud can be a dud
‘Fellow Travelers’ resonates as a sweeping love story full of joy and pain
The Latest
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle slams into viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Marilyn Katz.
Obituaries
Marilyn Katz, a behind-the-scenes force in Chicago politics for decades, dead at 78
She marched with MLK and helped elect Mayor Harold Washington, and her views were forged as an activist with Students for a Democratic Society during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Ald. Michael D. Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, says talks with business groups about a proposed paid leave measure broke down.
City Hall
Paid leave talks break down as Chicago business groups draw a line in the sand
Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd), chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Workforce Development, said what’s standing in the way of an agreement is the requirement that employees who don’t take advantage of all of their paid leave days be “paid out” when they leave their jobs.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson with Anthony Perry, 20, who saved a man from being electrocuted after falling on to L tracks in 2022.
Crime
Former front-runner for CPD superintendent one of 25 graduates of new U. of C. leadership academy
Chicago police Cmdr. Roderick Watson participated in a six-month international training program funded by billionaire Ken Griffin.
By Frank Main
 
Frayeli Montoya (left), of Venezuela, hugs Elaine Pierce as she relaxes on her living room couch in Pierce’s house in Oak Park, which has become a home for migrants who had been stuck at Chicago police stations, Thursday, Oct. 19. A retiree with terminal cancer, 68-year-old Pierce opened her bungalow to migrant families in early August. Advocates say she’s an example of the resolve needed to turn the migrant crisis into an opportunity.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 24 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Temperatures broke records and climbed above 80 degrees, the Bears beat the Raiders at Soldier Field, and thousands of protesters took to downtown streets to call for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.
By Sun-Times staff
 