Friday, October 27, 2023
American man indicted on murder charges over attack on Naperville woman, friend near a German castle

The attack took place on June 14 near a bridge over a gorge close to the castle that offers a famous view of Neuschwanstein, which is one of Germany’s most famous tourist attractions.

By  Associated Press
   
A view of the Pollat gorge with the Neuschwanstein castle, in background in Schwangau, Germany, June 16, 2023.

An American man has been charged with murder and other offenses for attacking two women from the U.S. near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany in June, killing a Naperville woman, prosecutors said Thursday.

Karl-Josef Hildenbrand via AP

BERLIN — An American man has been charged with murder and other offenses for attacking a Naperville woman and her friend near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany in June and pushing them into a ravine, prosecutors said Thursday.

The indictment against the 31-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released in line with German privacy rules, was filed at the state court in Kempten, which will have to decide whether and when to send the case to trial.

He faces charges including murder, attempted murder and possession of child pornography. Murder charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison in Germany.

The attack took place on June 14 near the Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge close to the castle that offers a famous view of Neuschwanstein, one of Germany’s most famous tourist attractions.

Eva Liu of Naperville

Eva Liu

GoFundMe

Prosecutors say the suspect met Eva Lui, 21, of Naperville and Kelsey Chang, 22, of Bloomington by chance on a hiking path and lured them off the trail. They said in a statement he apparently first forced Liu to the ground and tried to undress her.

When Chang tried to help her, a scuffle ensued and the suspect allegedly pushed her down a steep slope. She fell about 165 feet and sustained a head injury, bruises and grazes but survived.

The suspect then allegedly strangled Liu until she was unconscious, prosecutors said, before pushing her down the slope as well. She died.

Liu’s dad, Lan Liu, said he didn’t know charges had been filed when reached by a reporter. He declined to comment further.

Prosecutors said they secured a laptop and cellphones from the suspect containing child sexual abuse material.

Authorities say the women didn’t know the man before they met near Neuschwanstein. The suspect was arrested shortly after the attack.

Liu and Chang were on a trip through Europe after their graduation from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Liu earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science and Chang, a degree in computer engineering. The pair also graduated together from the Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora in 2019.

Neuschwanstein, which is close to the Austrian border, is the most famous of the castles built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria in the 19th century and is a magnet for tourists from around the world.

Contributing: Mary Norkol

