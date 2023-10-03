Chicago Marathon street closures, transit service changes begin this week

With the 45th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon coming up next weekend, street closures have already started.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Balbo Drive is closed between Columbus and Lake Shore Drive until the end of the marathon Sunday.

More than 40 temporary parking restrictions and street closures are set for the day of the marathon, though additional closures may be added if safety officials deem them “necessary,” the marathon’s organizers said.

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Metra has increased services for its BNSF, Milwaukee District North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines.

The South Shore Line from Gary will have some trains stop at McCormick Place starting Thursday for the marathon’s Health and Fitness Expo and runner packet pick-up. An extra westbound train was added Sunday morning.

The CTA also has increased services planned, though details were not immediately available.

