The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

This year’s Chicago Marathon could be the biggest ever

More than 47,000 runners are registered for the Oct. 8 race, a sizable field that could blow past the 2019 record.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE This year’s Chicago Marathon could be the biggest ever
Runners on Columbus Drive at the start of the 2021 Chicago Marathon. This year’s could be the largest ever, race organizers say, with more than 47,000 participants signing up.

Runners on Columbus Drive at the start of the 2021 Chicago Marathon. This year’s could be the largest ever, race organizers say, with more than 47,000 participants signing up.

Jamie Sabau/Getty

This year’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon could be the largest ever, a sign that runners are past worrying about COVID-19.

More than 47,000 runners are registered for the Oct. 8 race, a sizable field that could sprint past the record attendance set in 2019 of 45,932 finishers, organizers told the Sun-Times.

Race officials won’t know if a record has been set until weeks after the race, when they calculate the number of finishers. More than 47,000 racers registered in 2019 as well, but this year is trending to be the largest field ever, organizers say.

“There’s just a great energy that’s fueling this record year,” said Carey Pinkowski, the race’s executive director.

Chicago Marathon attendance had been growing steadily before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted race officials to cancel the race in 2020 and hold it virtually. The race was brought back the following years, but it was much smaller.

A runner rests after crossing the finish line along South Columbus Drive near Grant Park during the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. In 2021, the number of racers dropped to 26,109 because of pandemic restrictions.

A runner rests after crossing the finish line along South Columbus Drive near Grant Park during the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. In 2021, the number of racers dropped to 26,109 because of pandemic restrictions.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Attendance dropped to 26,109 in 2021 because of public health rules that limited the size of the race, Pinkowski said.

In 2022, international travel restrictions limited the size again, he said, with just 39,387 finishing last year.

But in 2023, racers are “coming out of the pause and the recovery of COVID,” Pinkowski said.

Attendance is also potentially record-breaking because, for the first time, the Chicago Marathon is hosting the Abbott World Marathon Majors Wanda Age Group World Championships, he said.

That race, held concurrently with the marathon, will bring in around 2,500 mostly international runners, Pinkowski said.

Runners pass through LaSalle Street during the 2021 Chicago Marathon.

Runners pass through La Salle Street during the 2021 Chicago Marathon.

Mark Capapas/Sun-Times (file)

There’s also excitement about the race’s 45th anniversary this year, he said.

New racers who began running during lockdown may also be boosting attendance, said Tim Bradley, executive director of the Chicago Area Runners Association.

“The other theory is that if people picked up running in 2020, they would finally be in the position to race,” Bradley said.

Bradley’s organization runs a marathon training program. Its attendance has tracked closely with the marathon’s numbers, dipping drastically after 2020 but coming back stronger than before.

Related

“It’s been so long that people forget how strong running was” before COVID-19, he said. Races had to pause for almost two years during the strictest pandemic regulations.

Running was a “boom market” that took “a huge dip, and now it’s bouncing back,” he said.

Next Up In News
Printers Row Lit Fest opens ‘portal into Chicago’s literary world’
Teen who saved 10-year-old’s life in South Chicago shooting in 2020 shot dead on Labor Day
West Side pastor killed by man she helped, police say. ‘A lot of people are in shock.’
Restaurant association offers alternative to eliminating sub-minimum wage for tipped workers
Feds tell Ed Burke’s lawyers they don’t plan to call Danny Solis at racketeering trial
Oficial de policía administra inyecciones de Narcan a dos migrantes inconscientes
The Latest
Festivalgoers peruse booksellers’ stalls at the 2022 Printers Row Lit Fest, which attracts more than 100,000 visitors during the two-day event.
Books
Printers Row Lit Fest opens ‘portal into Chicago’s literary world’
The free two-day event will have over 100 booksellers, and more than 100,000 visitors are expected. It will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Jordan Wicks #36 of the Chicago Cubs is doused with Gatorade by Daniel Palencia #48 after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on September 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
One Cubs changeup-thrower to another: How Kyle Hendricks is impacting Jordan Wicks
Wicks held the Giants to two runs in 6 2⁄3 in the Cubs’ 8-2 win Wednesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Swaysee Rankin, left, was dropped off at South Shore Hospital on Monday with multiple gunshot wounds. Three years ago, he saved the life of his close friend La’Mya Sparks, right, who was struck by a stray bullet.
News
Teen who saved 10-year-old’s life in South Chicago shooting in 2020 shot dead on Labor Day
Swaysee Rankin, 15, helped save the life of 10-year-old La’Mya Sparks in 2020. Six months later, Swaysee was hurt in a shooting near the scene of the previous attack.
By Allison Novelo
 
The national touring production of “Hamilton” arrives in Chicago on Sept 13 at the Nederlander Theatre.
Things to do in Chicago Sept. 7-13: The Mix
The Harris Fest: Music + Dance in the Park, the return of “Hamilton” and Taste of Chicago are among the highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Marisol_Berrios_01.jpg
Crime
West Side pastor killed by man she helped, police say. ‘A lot of people are in shock.’
The man is accused of breaking into Marisol Berrios’ apartment last weekend and beating and stabbing her, then taking her purse and fleeing in her sister’s car.
By Rosemary Sobol
 