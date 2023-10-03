The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Editorials Commentary

We must fight back against the propaganda that fuels hate crimes

It’s not illegal for hate groups to spread their message via leaflets or protests, and that’s happening far more often these days, an Anti-Defamation League report found. It’s important to stop their rhetoric before it leads to harm.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE We must fight back against the propaganda that fuels hate crimes
Patriot Front, a group that the Southern Poverty Law Center classified as a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America after the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017, march down South Michigan Avenue in the Loop as anti-abortion activists march across the street during a March for Life rally, Saturday afternoon, Jan. 8, 2022.

Patriot Front, a group that the Southern Poverty Law Center classified as a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America after the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017, march down South Michigan Avenue in the Loop as anti-abortion activists march across the street during a March for Life rally, Saturday afternoon, Jan. 8, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Many Illinoisans, especially Chicagoans, often think of our blue state as a bubble cocooned from most of the vile forces that inflame hatred.

That sense of comfort is only an illusion. 

We’re not “immune,” as Anti-Defamation League Midwest Director David Goldenberg put it.

Antisemitic acts in the state reached their highest level in recent history in 2022, soaring 128% from the previous year, from 53 to 121, according a report the ADL released Tuesday.

Documented white supremacist propaganda campaigns also sharply increased last year, jumping 111% from 94 to 198, data from the “Hate in the Prairie State” analysis showed. 

Editorial

Editorial

The statistics are an unfortunate reflection of the extremism that has been on the rise in our country and has infiltrated local and national politics. 

Offenders arrested for committing physical attacks, harassment and vandalism can be held accountable for their criminal activity, like the northwest suburban man who was sent to prison for spray-painting swastikas and smashing windows at Jewish institutions in West Rogers Park.

But activities such as a reported Quran burning incident in Naperville, or the crashing of local March for Life events as the Texas-based white nationalist group Patriot Front has done before, are often protected under the First Amendment.

White supremacy/white nationalism was the top driver of far-right protest in 2022. Anti-LGBT+ mobilization was the second, but was the lead contributor for the increase in far-right activity last year, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

Related

It may not be illegal for these groups to spread their message through leaflets, online screeds and rallies, but their rhetoric and brainwashing are nevertheless dangerous and could eventually lead to harm against anyone they label as “enemies.”

Ald. Debra Silverstein’s proposed “Chi vs. Hate” ordinance would allow Chicagoans to report “non-criminal hate incidents” by calling the city’s 311 non-emergency number or by using the 311 app.

That includes reporting white supremacist propaganda campaigns mentioned in the ADL report, a Silverstein staffer told us. 

Tracking and monitoring these incidents could potentially curb or at least alert law enforcement officials to a potential threat before it escalates. As the City Council weighs in on Silverstein’s proposal, other municipalities should consider similar efforts in order to keep our state as safe as possible. 

Illinois is not shielded from hate. But we can keep finding ways to combat it. 

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Sweet move: Chicago seeks to landmark West Side’s historic Mars candy factory
Rising Black suicide rate demands attention
Why wait? Get renewable energy projects connected to the power grid
Americans can’t tire of Biden’s warnings: Democracy is under siege
Ald. Beale takes a page from Texas Gov. Abbott’s playbook on migrant emergency
Judge’s ruling makes it official: Trump’s a fraud
The Latest
The Damen Silos along the Chicago River on Damen near 29th Street are expected to be torn down. The new owner will need approvals by the federal government and the city.
Environment
Damen Silos demolition delayed by federal review
The city won’t determine next steps in the proposed teardown of the Southwest Side structures until the Army Corps of Engineers does its own assessment.
By Brett Chase
 
Jessica Henwick and Julia Garner star as tourists so desperate for money that they agree to work at a bar deep in the Outback in “The Royal Hotel.”
Movies and TV
‘The Royal Hotel’ offers subtle menace as drunks harass the new help at a remote pub
Julia Garner (‘Ozark’) and Jessica Henwick do impressive work as the backpackers stuck working at a foreboding Australian tavern.
By Richard Roeper
 
A man was fatally shot Friday in Grand Crossing.
Crime
CTA bus supervisor shot, witness returns fire after crash in Archer Heights
The shooting happened during a ‘disturbance’ following a CTA bus crash near 47th Street and Archer Avenue.
By Kade Heather
 
Cheryl Johnson, executive director of People for Community Recovery, speaks during a City Hall news conference on environmental justice earlier this year. On Tuesday, she told City Council members that South and West Side residents can’t take more pollution.
Environment
South and West Siders plead for law to end pollution ‘sacrifice zones’
City Council members hear from public before a major environmental impact ordinance is introduced this year.
By Brett Chase
 
AP23276797883517.jpg
Columnists
Rep. Kevin McCarthy ousted as Speaker: How Illinois House members voted
The 3 Illinois Republicans in the House, Mary Miller, Darin LaHood and Mike Bost, voted to keep McCarthy as speaker. All 14 Democrats from Illinois voted to remove him.
By Lynn Sweet
 