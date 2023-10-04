The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Weigel Broadcasting announces 2023 football schedule, which includes Mount Carmel vs. Loyola clash

The network will show 15 live events, including the Chicago Public Schools boys soccer championship, three regular season football games and the Illinois High School Association football state championship games.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Loyola’s Joey Herbert (64) and Ryan Fitzgerald (15) celebrate Fitzgerald’s touchdown in front of Tyler Isaacson (55), Andrew MacPherson (34) and John Dooley (63) during the game against Brother Rice.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Weigel Broadcasting announced its 2023 broadcasting slate on Wednesday.

No. 1 Mount Carmel and No. 2 Loyola, both undefeated, appear headed for a major showdown on the final day of the regular season. That game will be broadcast on CW26 at 1 p.m. on Oct. 21.

No. 4 York vs. Lyons will be televised on The U at 1 p.m. on Oct. 14 and St. Rita vs. Brother Rice will be on The U at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20.

The Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A state title games on Nov. 24 will be on The U and the Class 5A, 6A, 7A and 8A state title games will be broadcast on CW 26 on Nov. 25.

Weigel will also televise an IHSA state quarterfinal game on Nov. 11 and a state semifinal on Nov. 18. Both of those are to be determined.

CW26 can be found on WCIU, Channel 26.1, XFINITY 183/1026, Astound TV 6, Dish 26, Direct TV 26, Spectrum Charter 22/616 and U-Verse 10/1010 and Hulu + Live TV. On YouTube TV search for CW26.

The U is seen on WMEU, Channel 48.1 and WCIU, Channel 26.2, XFINITY 230|360, Astound TV 35, Dish 48, Spectrum Charter 191 and U-Verse 24. On YouTube TV search for The U.

