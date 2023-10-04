No surprise — the McRib is back. Again.

McShock!

Like an aging pop star who bids farewell — claiming he can no longer endure the rigors of the road — only to return the next year with a 50-city world tour, McDonald’s popular McRib sandwich is back.

Sort of.

“It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year’s Farewell Tour. While it won’t be available nationwide, some lucky fans may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald’s restaurants this November,” McDonald’s USA said in a statement.

But are people truly craving the boneless pork, smothered in barbecue sauce and topped with pickles sandwich? We’ll know for sure in the coming weeks as the rollout begins.

The restaurant chain wouldn’t say just where the sandwich with the cult following would appear. But it’s only here for a limited time.

Of course, that’s what they said last time.