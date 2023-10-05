Bulls coach Billy Donovan no closer to naming a starting point guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Billy Donovan said at the start of training camp that he would let the starting point guard spot play itself out, and on Thursday he made it clear that he meant all the way out.

While the Bulls have had four practices at Belmont University, only Wednesday night was a live scrimmage. That will change very soon with scrimmages planned for Friday and Saturday.

With the preseason tipping off on Sunday in Milwaukee it still sounds like Coby White has been getting the most reps as a pure point guard, but that doesn’t mean a decision has been made or was close to being made.

Jevon Carter and Ayo Dosunmu were doing their best to make sure of that.

“Coby has been playing back there, Jevon and Ayo were both back there on the same team, they kind of traded off,’’ Donovan said. “This is the third day? (White) has played all point. He hasn’t played off the ball. Some of that is how the (scrimmage) teams have been coordinated, but he’s done a good job.’’

Donovan warned that even if White is the starter in Milwaukee, don’t read too much into it. Not only is there still uncertainty with the starter at that position, but they also have to see how the other units function with each other.

“The first day was probably just trying to install,’’ Donovan said of the process. “There wasn’t as much playing as you would want. (Wednesday) was trying to clean up, no contact. (Wednesday night) was the first scrimmages.

“Probably switching up the guys and giving different looks on the teams is what we’re going to continue to do.’’

Winging it

Patrick Williams made it very clear last season that he doesn’t love the idea of being a traditional in-the-paint power forward, instead labeling himself “a wing player.’’

He’s been heard, as the offense has been tweaked to put him in more wing situations and actions, according to Williams.

“They definitely kind of tweaked the offense a bit to where me specifically, or guys that are at the four, are more involved with the ball in their hands or making plays with the ball in their hands,’’ Williams said. “I’m a four, but it’s more so now being a wing, which I would like more.’’

Especially coming off a 2022-23 season in which Williams shot 41.5% from three-point range.

The unknown for Williams, however, was will he be “a wing’’ with the starters or off the bench. Torrey Craig may have a say in that, although Williams has been running with the starters in most of the training camp scrimmages.

“Obviously every player wants to start, but I want to come in and be able to play my game,’’ Williams said. “Part of being a team is you have to trust the people that you are on the team with. Not only the players, but the coaching staff. You have to trust the plan they have for you. You have to sacrifice. It may not be what you want.’’

Clean bill of health

It was a knock-on-wood moment for Donovan when he was asked about his team’s health so far in camp.

According to the coach, not one player has been on restrictions or missed any part of practice time. That’s a huge change for a roster that always seemed to be hampered with an injury to start the season.

Obviously there is still the Lonzo Ball (left knee) dilemma, but the organization ruled him out of the 2023-24 campaign back in the spring.

