Photo project: We want to see the environment through your eyes

Are you passionate about the environment and photography? We invite you to join our community project.

We aim to raise awareness about local environmental issues through the power of photography.

About our project

The Sun-Times and The Center for Contemporary Photography is working to shed light on environmental challenges facing our communities, particularly on the South and West sides of Chicago. We’re handing out cameras to individuals who want to visually express their daily experiences and how they’re affected by pollution and other environmental stresses.

Here are a few examples of what we’ll look into:



View from your window: Show us the view from the windows in your house at different times of the day. Capture how the environment looks and feels through these pictures. Commute to work: Take pictures from outside the bus window during your commute to work. Share with us the scenes you encounter along the way. Impact of nearby industry: Living near industry. Take pictures that reflect how industry affects you during the day. Show us what the source near your house looks like and express your feelings about it through pictures. Health and pollution: If you or any of your family members experienced sickness and you suspect it may be related to pollution, you may choose to share pictures of these individuals. If you have a hard time breathing, document those experiences and how you cope with them. Capture the moments that reflect your struggles and the steps you take to manage them. This can help us understand the personal impact of pollution on families like yours.

Your photos will contribute to a powerful narrative on the environmental health of our neighborhoods. Send us a note with what you think is something that is being overlooked in your community that is harmful to your environment and what you believe can be changed for the betterment of your community.

How to join

To get started, sign up below and, if chosen, you’ll receive information and opportunities to collaborate.

(Note: Click here to fill out the form if it does not load below.)