Friday, November 10, 2023
Transportation News Chicago

Metra nixes 10-ride ticket, reduces fare zones

The change could happen as early as February 2024, the commuter railroad says.

By  David Struett
   
A Metra train arrives at the LaSalle Street Metra Station in the Loop in 2021. The commuter railroad approve a new fare structure on Friday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Metra on Friday approved a budget for next year that includes an overhaul of the commuter railroad’s fare structure.

The transit agency will nix 10-ride passes and reduce fare zones from 10 to four.

The changes go into effect Feb. 1, 2024, Metra spokeswoman Martha Hill said.

That’s when Metra is ending its three-year pilot offering reduced fairs on the Electric and Rock Island lines. Metra said it is working on “an evolution of the pilot” to provide reduced fares to low-income residents of the six-county Chicago area.

New one-way fares will be equal to or less than the current one-way fares, Metra said.

Metra’s $1.1 billion budget for 2024 is almost 5% higher than this year’s, mostly due to inflation and contractual union agreements, Metra said in a statement.

Other changes in the approved budget:

  • Elimination of the promotional $6 and $10 Day Passes and $100 Super Saver Monthly Pass.
  • Replacing the 10-Ride Ticket with a Day Pass 5-Pack available only through the Ventra app.
  • Elimination of “incremental fares” — a surcharge to travel beyond the zones indicated on a ticket.

About 63% of next year’s proposed budget, $574 million, will be spent on construction and repairs.

Metra first suggested the changes this summer as a way to adjust to commuters’ post-pandemic habits. Metra, once a popular mode of transit for suburban 9-to-5 employees, has seen its ridership drop by over half since the COVID-19 lockdown forced people into work schedules with more time at home.

Metra’s budget expects ridership to increase next year from 47% to 54% of pre-pandemic levels.

Metra’s proposal for four fare zones.

Metra

