The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Transportation News Chicago

Metra officially proposes nixing 10-ride ticket, reducing zones from 10 to 4

The changes are part of Metra’s $1.1 billion budget for 2024, which was introduced at a board meeting Wednesday. Metra’s board will vote on the changes in November.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Metra officially proposes nixing 10-ride ticket, reducing zones from 10 to 4
Commuters deboard a Metra train at the LaSalle Street Metra Station in the Loop.

Metra’s proposed $1.1 billion budget for 2024 restructures fares, nixing the 10-ride pass and reducing fare zones from 10 to four.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Metra on Wednesday took the first official step toward overhauling its fare structure.

The suburban commuter railroad wants to nix 10-ride passes and reduce fare zones from 10 to four.

The changes are part of Metra’s $1.1 billion budget for 2024, which was introduced at a board meeting Wednesday. Metra’s Board of Directors will vote on the changes in November.

Public hearings on the budget will be held Nov. 1 and 2 across the region.

Metra is also seeking to end promotional $6 and $10 day passes and a $100 monthly pass introduced after the COVID-19 pandemic to attract riders. The 10-ride ticket will be replaced with a “Day Pass 5-Pack,” available only on the Ventra app.

Metra’s proposal for four fare zones.

Metra’s proposal for four fare zones.

Metra

New one-way fares would be equal to or less than the current one-way fares, Metra said.

About 63% of next year’s proposed budget, $574 million, will be spent on construction and repairs.

Metra first suggested the changes this summer as a way to adjust to commuters’ post-COVID-19 habits. Metra, once the primary mode of transit for suburban 9-to-5 employees, has seen its ridership drop by over half since the pandemic lockdown forced people into virtual and hybrid work schedules.

Metra’s budget expects ridership to increase next year from 47% to 54% of pre-pandemic levels. Metra expects $243 million in ticket sales then. The rest of the budget will be covered by $560 million in regional sales taxes and $223 million in federal COVID-relief funding.

New_Fare_Chart_0.png

Metra’s deficits over the past couple of years have been offset by millions in federal COVID-relief money. But that funding expires at the end of 2025 when Metra and other regional transit agencies are predicting a “fiscal cliff.”

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has been tasked by the state with generating a set of sweeping changes to help transit agencies survive. The agency, which will submit its suggestions to Gov. J.B Pritzker by Jan. 1, is considering suggesting rate hikes, increasing the sales tax, and combining regional transit agencies into one entity so tickets can be used across them.

The Chicago Transit Authority, Metra and Pace are predicted to have a combined $730 million budget gap in 2025 once pandemic federal relief ends.

Related

Next Up In News
Disparan a una migrante venezolana mientras sostenía a su hijo en los brazos frente a una comisaría
CPS high school admissions test platform crashes during exams
Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in San Diego in connection with his mother’s death
NHL bans Pride and other symbols from team theme nights
Mayor Brandon Johnson presents 1st city budget — what he plans to spend on migrants, crime, mental health
Brendan Malone, former NBA assistant coach during Detroit’s ‘Bad Boys’ era, dies at 81
The Latest
Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard looking on during Tuesday’s game against the Penguins.
Blackhawks
Impressed, and freaked out, by Connor Bedard’s cool acceptance of a mountain of pressure
The Blackhawks rookie seems unfazed by the attention.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
In a copycat league, the Bulls have mile high ideas on how to improve
The Bulls and Nuggets will see each other four times this year - starting Thursday in a preseason home opener - but there are deeper connections than just the schedule.
By Joe Cowley
 
Solicitantes de asilo, en su mayoría venezolanos, acampan frente a la comisaría de Grand Crossing, en el 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
La Voz Chicago
Disparan a una migrante venezolana mientras sostenía a su hijo en los brazos frente a una comisaría
Yerlianny Romero, de 28 años, fue herida por pistoleros que más tarde chocaron contra un coche de policía, hiriendo a cuatro agentes.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Frank Main
 
Northside College Preparatory High School is one of CPS’ most highly sought-after selective enrollment schools.
Education
CPS high school admissions test platform crashes during exams
Officials paused testing for thousands of students and said they would look to reschedule exams as soon as possible.
By Nader Issa
 
Northwestern University, Ryan Field, rebuilt stadium
Letters to the Editor
Don’t pass on redevelopment of Northwestern’s Ryan Field, ‘a generational project’ for Evanston
“We ask those who still oppose this project to consider the price of letting it fail,” write the Evanston NAACP chairman and a former mayor.
By Letters to the Editor
 