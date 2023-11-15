Things to do in Chicago Nov. 16-22: The Mix
“Boop! The Betty Boop Musical,” the City’s official tree lighting ceremony, and the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival area among the cool things to check out in the week ahead.
Holiday Fun
- Millennium Park (Michigan and Randolph) is the centerpiece for downtown holiday fun. The annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Michigan and Washington. Also in the park, the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink opens (Nov. 17-March 3, free but online tickets required) and a Holiday Art Market takes place Nov. 17-19. Holiday sing-alongs are scheduled from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 1, 8, 15. For more information, visit millenniumpark.org.
- Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival kicks off on Nov. 18 with fun events in Lights Festival Lane (401 N. Michigan) from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The festival parade, featuring floats, balloons and music from Sister Sledge, Colin Stough and The Sugarhill Gang, steps off from Oak and Michigan at 5:30 p.m. The day’s festivities come to an end with a fireworks display over the Chicago River at 7 p.m. All activities are free. For more information, visit themagnificentmile.com.
- The popular holiday outdoor market, Christkindlmarket, returns at three area locations: Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington (Nov. 17-Dec. 24), Gallagher Way at Wrigley Field, 3635 N. Clark (Nov. 17-Dec. 31) and RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora (Nov. 17-Dec. 24). Dozens of vendors sell crafts, ornaments, snacks and those collectible holiday mugs. Admission is free; new this year is a chance to move past the long lines with a $25 fast entry pass purchased in advance at eventbrite.com. For more information, visit christkindlmarket.com.
- ZooLights features a dazzling array of new LED light displays with interactive elements across the Lincoln Park Zoo grounds, including a garden-themed light show on the south lawn. Plus there are photo ops, costumed characters, ice carvers and Victorian carolers, and the Pepper Family Wildlife Center transforms into the North Pole, where Santa will take children’s requests. From Nov. 17-Jan. 7 at 2001 N. Clark. Admission: $7, $10, free on Mondays. Visit lpzoo.org/zoolights.
- With a backdrop of the downtown skyline, the Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon (Nov. 17-March 10) features a winding path unique to the city. It’s a popular outdoor experience, so make reservations in advance. Admission is free Monday-Thursday and for 11 a.m. sessions Friday through Sunday (and $5 for other time slots Friday through Sunday, as well as holidays) if you bring your own skates. Skate rental is $16–$22. For more information, visit maggiedaleypark.com.
Theater
- In the works for nearly two decades and now in a pre-Broadway run, “Boop! The Betty Boop Musical” features the cartoon queen (Jasmine Amy Rogers) on a quest to find the one thing missing in her life — love — which leads to a very colorful adventure. Created by composer David Foster, lyricist Susan Birkenhead and book writer Bob Martin, it’s directed by Tony Award-winning director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell (“La Cage aux Folles,” “Kinky Boots”). From Nov. 19-Dec. 31 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe. Tickets: $28-$106. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- Larry Yando returns for his 16th year as Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol,” the Goodman Theatre production of Charles Dickens’ classic story that has become a holiday tradition for generations of theatergoers. Jessica Thebus directs. From Nov. 18-Dec. 31 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $25+. Visit goodmantheatre.org.
- There’s more Dickens magic in “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol.” The performance collective’s imaginative adaptation updates the holiday tale as Aunt Trudy, an avowed holiday skeptic, is recruited to channel her late husband’s famous Christmas cheer. From Nov. 16-Dec. 24 at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe. Tickets: $35-$90. Visit writerstheatre.org.
- Brighten up the season with “The Illusionists — Magic of the Holidays,” a family-friendly show filled with illusions, close-up magic, mentalism and more. From Nov. 21-26 at Cadillac Palace, 151 W. Randolph. Tickets: $20+. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- “The Snow Queen” is a 60-minute, family-friendly musical version of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic coming-of-age adventure that inspired the hit Disney movie “Frozen.” Landree Fleming directs. From Nov. 17-Dec. 31 at Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. Tickets: $15.75. Visit marriotttheatre.com.
- Buffalo Theatre Ensemble presents “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s sequel to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” set two years after the novel’s end, which follows Mary Bennet (the middle sister) and her journey to find love. From Nov. 16-Dec. 17 at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn. Tickets: $44. Visit atthemac.org.
- “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Sweater” roasts the holidays (family gatherings, office parties, classic holiday movies, Mariah Carey) with songs, sketches and improv. From Nov. 20-Dec. 31 at The Second City, 1616 N. Wells. Tickets: $29+. Visit secondcity.com.
- “Sleeping with Beauty” is Tom Whalley’s adult pantomime adaptation of the classic fairy tale that includes comedy, songs, dances and audience participation. Bryan McCaffrey directs. From Nov. 16-Dec. 17 at Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway. Tickets: $35. Visit pridearts.org.
Dance
- Bridge Dance Festival, an event that features Asian American Pacific Islander dancers, returns for a fifth season. Chih-Jou Cheng, Robyn Mineko Williams and Momoko Ishikuro present their experimental pieces exploring the expression of “self.” At 7 p.m. Nov. 17-18 at Links Hall, 3111 N. Western. Tickets: $15-$40. Visit linkshall.org.
- State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine presents “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the ballet version of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale. At 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee, Waukegan. Tickets: $22.50-$52.50, $10 off for children under 12. Visit geneseetheatre.com. At 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Tickets: $45-$85. Visit northshorecenter.org.
Music
- New Trier grad Liz Phair celebrates the 30th anniversary of her seminal album, “Exile in Guyville,” by performing the record in its entirety, followed by additional selections from her songbook. Pitchfork says, “ ‘Exile’ remains a kind of sanctified codex for girls: the map that pointed us toward adulthood, or something like it.” At 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $65+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Old Dominion is a superstar country band made up of some of Nashville’s best songwriters — Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi — who also have written hit songs for artists such as Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton. At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim. Tickets: $29+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Nashville-based string band Old Crow Medicine Show celebrates its 25th anniversary with the recent release of “Jubilee,” another roster of songs fueled by a freewheeling collision of Americana, old-time music, folk and rock. At 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston. Tickets: $39.50. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Minneapolis rapper, singer and songwriter Dessa tours behind her new album “Bury the Lede,” which blends the writerly rap she is known for on the hip-hop scene with the poppier sound she’s recently cultivated. Lady Midnight opens at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake. Tickets: $20-$45. Visit bottomlounge.com.
- Ana Bárbara, one of the leading female singers in regional Mexican music, performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd. Tickets: $39+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Rod Wave, known for his mix of hip-hop and R&B and for being a pioneer of soul-trap, performs along with Ari Lennox, Toosii and Eelmatic at 8 p.m. Nov. 22 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $272+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- The Puerto Rican Arts Alliance presents the 25th annual National Cuatro Festival, an event that gathers the best cuatro musicians from Puerto Rico and the U.S. for a one-of-a-kind concert which highlights the commonwealth’s national instrument, a small guitar with four or five strings. At 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $40-$75. Visit harristheaterchicago.org.
Movies
- Chicago native Andrew Davis’ 1978 directorial debut “Stony Island” is the story of a struggling young musician (Richie Davis, the filmmaker’s brother), the only white kid on the block, who forms an R&B band with his best friend (Edward Stoney Robinson). The pair are mentored by sax legend Percy (Gene “Daddy G” Barge) as they form a funky ensemble of players. Also in the cast are Rae Dawn Chong, Susanna Hoffs, Dennis Franz and Oscar Brown Jr. The Davis brothers will be on hand for a Q&A session. At 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $13. Visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
Museums
- “Faith Ringgold: American People” is a career-spanning survey of the 93-year-old artist, one of the most influential cultural figures of her generation, whose vision bears witness to the complexity of the American experience. The exhibit showcases many of her best-known pieces including paintings, quilts and sculptures as well as archival materials from her activist work in the 1960s and 1970s. From Nov. 18-Feb. 25 at Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago. Admission: $10-$22. Visit mcachicago.org.
- Italian sculptor Antonio Canova (1757-1822) was one of the most celebrated European artists of his time. The exhibit “Canova: Sketching in Clay” focuses on his lesser-known but unforgettable work in clay. With more than 60 works in the show, including 37 terracotta sketches and models, this is the largest exhibition of Canova’s work to ever be displayed in the United States and includes many sculptures that have rarely been seen in public. From Nov. 19-March 19 at Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan. Admission: $14-$32. Visit artic.edu.
