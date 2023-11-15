The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, other Democrats evacuated from DNC headquarters during protest calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Democratic members of Congress were attending a reception at party headquarters on Capitol Hill when demonstrators surrounded the building.

By  Mary Norkol
   
U.S. Capitol Police stand outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday. About 150 people were “illegally and violently protesting” near the building, police said. Six police officers were treated for minor injuries. One protester was arrested.

Associated Press

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten was among members of Congress who were evacuated from the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington during a protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Protesters blocked entrances and exits from the building, according to a post on X from Casten, and Capitol police escorted members of Congress to safety.

“I am grateful for the USCP’s professionalism and that all were safely evacuated,” Casten said of the Capitol police. “I’m also keenly aware that it could have been much worse. Americans have a right to assemble and protest.”

Casten said some Capitol police officers lived through the violent insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, by supporters of former President Donald Trump and urged protesters to stay peaceful and avoid putting anyone in harm’s way.

The protest was organized by a coalition of groups, including If Not Now and Jewish Voice for Peace Action, that have spearheaded other demonstrations in Washington and elsewhere.

At Wednesday’s protest in Washington nearly 150 protesters “illegally and violently” rallied in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, police said.

Scores of Democratic representatives and candidates, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, were inside the building for a campaign reception when it was interrupted by demonstrators outside.

Six officers were treated for minor injuries and one protester was arrested for assaulting an officer, Capitol Police said. Metropolitan Police Department officers also responded.

The same groups were involved in a protest Monday in which demonstrators called for a ceasefire and blocked escalators to the Israeli consulate above the Ogilvie Transportation Center in Chicago.

Calls for a ceasefire and criticism of Israeli forces have intensified, weeks after the Israel-Hamas war started Oct. 7.

Contributing: Associated Press

