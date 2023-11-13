Protesters demanding peace in Gaza block escalators at Ogilvie Transportation Center

Hundreds of protesters chanting “ceasefire now” blocked escalators to the Israel consulate Monday morning above the Ogilvie Transportation Center.

The protest was organized by the Chicago chapters of Jewish Voice for Peace, IfNotNow and Never Again Action. Organizers said the protest is the largest gathering of Jews in solidarity with Palestinians in the Midwest, with people coming from nearby states to participate.

The protest did not significantly affect the morning commute. While entrances to the platforms at 500 W. Madison St. were closed, commuters were able to enter and exit the platforms from Canal and Clinton streets, a Metra spokesperson said.

Speakers at the protest spanned religious backgrounds, including American Jewish, Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

Illinois state Sen. Robert Peters said he converted to Judaism last year after finding his biological father and discovering he is Jewish. Peters said at the protest that he felt “profound concern and anger” as he watched the Israeli response to Hamas’ attack Oct. 7.

“I knew the massive humanitarian crisis that is still unfolding in Gaza will not make the world safer for Jews,” Peters said. “I know nationalist impulses don’t do anything to stop antisemitism, Islamophobia and racism. They never have, and they never will.”

Peters said “violence begets more violence” and pointed to anti-violence efforts in Chicago as examples of strategies that can be used for peace.

“We are all afraid, but I don’t want the consumption of our fears and collective intergenerational trauma to cause us to become reactionary.”

Protesters who were arrested were led out of the building to cheers of “We love you” and “Ceasefire now.”

More than 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. About 2,700 people have been reported missing.

At least 1,200 people have died in Israel, mostly civilians killed in the initial Hamas attack. Palestinian militants are holding nearly 240 hostages, including men, women and children. The military says 44 Israeli soldiers have been killed in ground operations in Gaza.

Protesters gathered Monday in the lobby of the Ogilvie Transportation Center at 500 W. Madison St. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Protesters blocked escalators to upper floors at the Ogilvie Transportation Center on Monday. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

