Dozen injured during CTA crash near the Howard Street station: CFD

A dozen people were injured and at least 15 ambulances were called to the scene of a train collision near the Howard CTA station on the North Side.

A train crashed into a piece of equipment that was on the rails just before 11 a.m. in the 7500 of North Paulina Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

Two people suffered serious injuries while 10 others had non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire department spokesman Larry Langford. “That’s probably going to go up,” Langford said of the injured.

CTA Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between Howard and Thorndale.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

