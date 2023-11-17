The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 17, 2023
CTA Yellow Line service still suspended after crash injured dozens on North Side

The National Transportation Safety Board has scheduled a press briefing for later Friday. At least two people have filed lawsuits after the wreck .

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
Trains are shown on an overpass at the Howard Street CTA station.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Service on the CTA’s Yellow Line was still suspended Friday after a train rear-ended a snow plow on the tracks near the Howard Street station, leaving 38 people injured, three critically.

“We are working to restore service as soon as possible,” read an alert posted on the CTA’s website. “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.” The transit agency urged commuters to allow extra time for travel.

Meanwhile, the NTSB has scheduled a media briefing for later Friday to address the many questions surrounding the wreck.

About 10:35 a.m. Thursday, the fire department received a report of a “train vs. train” incident in the CTA yard, said Robert Jurewicz, Fire Department 2nd District chief, during a media briefing at the scene.

Firefighters found that the southbound train and snowplow were on the same tracks when the train hit the plow about 300 yards from the station in the 7500 block of North Paulina Street, officials said. Officials did not indicate why the plow was on the tracks.

“We have no idea how fast the train was moving,” fire department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Shuttle bus service is available between Howard and Skokie/Dempster, serving all affected stations during normal hours of operation.

Service alternatives that may serve your trip, such as nearby bus routes, or using buses to other rail lines, may include the #97 Skokie bus route.

At least two people have filed lawsuits, including Matt Jones, 67, an architect from Skokie, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital following the crash, according to Clifford Law Offices, which filed the case.

Jones was sitting in the first car, the first row and the first seat when the crash occurred, and he told his lawyers that he was “bounced around like a pinball,” the law office said. He suffered many injuries including head injuries that required stitches.

Check back for details.

