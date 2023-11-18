The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 18, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Joliet Catholic beats rival Providence to clinch a spot in its 20th state title game

This Joliet Catholic team does many of the same things right as its predecessors. But it also has a dimension not often seen: a potent passing game directed by quarterback Andres Munoz.

By  Mike Clark
   
SHARE Joliet Catholic beats rival Providence to clinch a spot in its 20th state title game
Joliet Catholic’s Andres Munoz (5) rolls out and then runs to score a touchdown

Joliet Catholic’s Andres Munoz (5) rolls out and then runs to score a touchdown.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Joliet Catholic has been playing for and winning state championships since the dawn of the state-playoff era in the 1970s.

Coaches and players come and go, but the formula has remained pretty much the same: play opportunistic defense and run the ball effectively.

The Hilltoppers are headed back to state for the 20th time, seeking to add to their Illinois High School Association record of 15 titles, after holding off Will County rival Providence 31-21 in a Class 5A semifinal Saturday afternoon at Joliet Memorial Stadium. Joliet Catholic plays defending 5A champ Nazareth at 10 a.m. next Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

This Joliet Catholic team does many of the same things right as its predecessors. But it also has a dimension not often seen: a potent passing game directed by quarterback Andres Munoz.

The senior was 6-for-8 passing for 134 yards and two touchdowns, and he also ran for a TD as the Hilltoppers (10-3) built a 28-6 halftime lead. HJ Grisgby provided the tough yards on the ground, running 26 times for 130 yards. And Joliet Catholic’s defense had six takeaways from six different players.

But Munoz’s throws were the X-factor. The Hilltoppers were alternating quarterbacks earlier in the season, but the job is all Munoz’s now.

“We wanted to figure some things out,” Joliet Catholic coach Jake Jaworski said. “And the one thing we just kept coming back [to] is [Munoz is] just competing game in, game out. Taking some big hits but making some big throws at some key times and taking care of the football.

“The opportunities to throw may not be what they are at some other programs. But he’s throwing for touchdowns.”

Munoz, who credited the Hilltoppers’ defense for setting up the offense with good field position, said it was just a matter of time before the passing game started clicking.

“Just from the beginning of the season, it was kind of hard to get everyone rolling and on the same page,” he said. “You could totally see the potential of our team, [but] nothing was rolling at the time.”

Joliet Catholic spotted Providence (8-5) a 6-0 lead on sophomore quarterback Leo Slepski’s 52-yard TD pass to Xavier Coleman at 8:11 of the first quarter. But then the Hilltoppers took advantage of four Celtics turnovers to run off the next 28 points and take control.

Munoz had scoring passes of 12 yards to Larry Stringham and 31 yards to Adrian Washington. He also scored on a four-yard keeper and Stringham ran two yards for a TD.

Meanwhile, the Joliet Catholic defense was getting fumble recoveries by Nico Ronchetti (who also blocked a PAT) and Zach Pomatto along with interceptions by Conner O’Donnell and Tai Sesta. Daniel Rouse had a fumble recovery and Anthony Brown picked off a pass in the second half. Up front, Wisconsin-bound lineman Dillan Johnson was drawing double-teams and allowing his defensive teammates to make plays.

The Hilltoppers had 11 takeaways in two games against the Celtics this season; they had five in a 19-0 shutout in Week 2. This year’s two wins erased some of the bad memories of last year’s 24-14 playoff loss to Providence that ended Joliet Catholic’s season.

“Last year really impacted us,” Rouse said. “It stuck hard. It’s great to come back. We really had a chip on our shoulder.”

Providence got a one-yard TD run from Jamari Tribett in the third quarter, but Patrick Durkin’s 37-yard field goal pushed JCA’s lead to 31-14 entering the fourth.

The Celtics did make it interesting, getting a two-yard TD run by Coleman with 8:09 left and recovering the ensuing onside kick. But the Hilltoppers forced a turnover on downs and had Brown’s interception on Providence’s final two drives to seal the win.

Slepski finished 15-for-29 for 185 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

“Zach Dolph, our defensive coordinator, and his defensive staff have had a great unit all year,” Jaworski said. “And we’ve got to ride them one more time.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Darrion Dupree dazzles as Mount Carmel hammers Batavia in Class 7A semifinals
Ariella Henigan delivers as Kenwood opens the season with a win
Previewing the top high school football state semifinals
The area’s top 50 boys high school basketball players for the 2023-24 season
City/Suburban Hoops Report preseason top 80 high school basketball rankings
Michael O’Brien’s preseason Super 25 high school basketball rankings
The Latest
Alex Caruso
Bulls
Bulls’ Alex Caruso showing long-range accuracy to go with short game
Golf wasn’t the only work he put in this offseason. The guard made it a point to improve his three-point shooting. It’s been showing so far, with Caruso moving into the starting lineup.
By Joe Cowley
 
Mount Carmel’s Darrion Dupree (6) celebrates his touchdown with fans during the game against Batavia.
High School Football
Darrion Dupree dazzles as Mount Carmel hammers Batavia in Class 7A semifinals
Dupree had four carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 100 yards and two more Saturday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Santa Claus rides by on a float Saturday at the annual Festival Lights parade along the Magnificent Mile.
Chicago
Glowing parade floats, twinkling marching bands illuminate Mag Mile for Lights Festival: photos
The annual festival was lit by more than a million bulbs as hundreds of marching band members, dozens of floats and, of course, Santa Claus himself paraded by on Michigan Avenue.
By Sun-Times staff
 
The Predators beat the Blackhawks 4-2 on Saturday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks focusing on shooting — and learning — after loss to Predators
The Hawks were pleased to keep up with the Predators in terms of shots on goal Saturday, even in a losing effort. “It was a first step in the right direction, but we’ve got to make sure we’re hungry for more,” coach Luke Richardson said.
By Ben Pope
 
A screenshot taken from video of a protest Saturday calling for a ceasefire in Gaza posted on social media.
News
DuSable Lake Shore Drive briefly blocked by protesters calling for ceasefire in Gaza
Around 3 p.m., about 3,000 protesters gathered in the 300 block of South Columbus Drive before continuing onto Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said. No arrests or citations were reported.
By Mohammad Samra
 