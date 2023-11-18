Joliet Catholic beats rival Providence to clinch a spot in its 20th state title game

Joliet Catholic has been playing for and winning state championships since the dawn of the state-playoff era in the 1970s.

Coaches and players come and go, but the formula has remained pretty much the same: play opportunistic defense and run the ball effectively.

The Hilltoppers are headed back to state for the 20th time, seeking to add to their Illinois High School Association record of 15 titles, after holding off Will County rival Providence 31-21 in a Class 5A semifinal Saturday afternoon at Joliet Memorial Stadium. Joliet Catholic plays defending 5A champ Nazareth at 10 a.m. next Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

This Joliet Catholic team does many of the same things right as its predecessors. But it also has a dimension not often seen: a potent passing game directed by quarterback Andres Munoz.

The senior was 6-for-8 passing for 134 yards and two touchdowns, and he also ran for a TD as the Hilltoppers (10-3) built a 28-6 halftime lead. HJ Grisgby provided the tough yards on the ground, running 26 times for 130 yards. And Joliet Catholic’s defense had six takeaways from six different players.

But Munoz’s throws were the X-factor. The Hilltoppers were alternating quarterbacks earlier in the season, but the job is all Munoz’s now.

“We wanted to figure some things out,” Joliet Catholic coach Jake Jaworski said. “And the one thing we just kept coming back [to] is [Munoz is] just competing game in, game out. Taking some big hits but making some big throws at some key times and taking care of the football.

“The opportunities to throw may not be what they are at some other programs. But he’s throwing for touchdowns.”

Munoz, who credited the Hilltoppers’ defense for setting up the offense with good field position, said it was just a matter of time before the passing game started clicking.

“Just from the beginning of the season, it was kind of hard to get everyone rolling and on the same page,” he said. “You could totally see the potential of our team, [but] nothing was rolling at the time.”

Joliet Catholic spotted Providence (8-5) a 6-0 lead on sophomore quarterback Leo Slepski’s 52-yard TD pass to Xavier Coleman at 8:11 of the first quarter. But then the Hilltoppers took advantage of four Celtics turnovers to run off the next 28 points and take control.

Munoz had scoring passes of 12 yards to Larry Stringham and 31 yards to Adrian Washington. He also scored on a four-yard keeper and Stringham ran two yards for a TD.

Meanwhile, the Joliet Catholic defense was getting fumble recoveries by Nico Ronchetti (who also blocked a PAT) and Zach Pomatto along with interceptions by Conner O’Donnell and Tai Sesta. Daniel Rouse had a fumble recovery and Anthony Brown picked off a pass in the second half. Up front, Wisconsin-bound lineman Dillan Johnson was drawing double-teams and allowing his defensive teammates to make plays.

The Hilltoppers had 11 takeaways in two games against the Celtics this season; they had five in a 19-0 shutout in Week 2. This year’s two wins erased some of the bad memories of last year’s 24-14 playoff loss to Providence that ended Joliet Catholic’s season.

“Last year really impacted us,” Rouse said. “It stuck hard. It’s great to come back. We really had a chip on our shoulder.”

Providence got a one-yard TD run from Jamari Tribett in the third quarter, but Patrick Durkin’s 37-yard field goal pushed JCA’s lead to 31-14 entering the fourth.

The Celtics did make it interesting, getting a two-yard TD run by Coleman with 8:09 left and recovering the ensuing onside kick. But the Hilltoppers forced a turnover on downs and had Brown’s interception on Providence’s final two drives to seal the win.

Slepski finished 15-for-29 for 185 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

“Zach Dolph, our defensive coordinator, and his defensive staff have had a great unit all year,” Jaworski said. “And we’ve got to ride them one more time.”

