The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 2, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Joyce Foundation CEO and president stepping down

Ellen Alberding announced Thursday that she intends to leave her role as president and CEO of the Joyce Foundation in 2024 after 21 years.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Joyce Foundation CEO and president stepping down
Ellen_Alberding__1_.jpeg

Ellen Alberding

Joyce Foundation

The longtime leader of one of the city’s most prominent philanthropic organizations will step down next year.

Ellen Alberding announced Thursday that she intends to leave her role as president and CEO of the Joyce Foundation in 2024 after 21 years.

The foundation’s board of directors will launch a search for Alberding’s replacement in January, and she will remain in her role until a successor is found, the organization said in a statement. Alberding has been with Joyce since 1990.

“My three decades at Joyce have been a tremendously fulfilling experience. Our mission – to achieve racial equity and economic mobility in the Great Lakes region – compelled me everyday to utilize all of the resources at our command to achieve progress,” Alberding said. “Joyce has a great team, with extremely strong leaders throughout the organization. The Foundation is in a very good place to take on new leadership now as it continues its critical work.”

The foundation oversees $65 million in charitable distributions annually on assets of $1.3 billion, its website says. It supports causes like gun violence prevention, justice reform, environment and culture.

Under Alberding’s leadership Joyce became one of the largest funders of gun violence prevention research and policy development, long before the issue was on the national radar, the organization said.

Alberding helped launch new education initiatives like Advance Illinois and the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, both aimed at building an education system that stresses college and career readiness.

“Hers is a remarkable legacy that leaves Joyce well-positioned to continue its critical investments in improving the lives and wellbeing of people in the Great Lakes region,” board chairman Jose Alvarez said in a statement.

Joyce also began supporting small and mid-sized arts organizations based in communities of color under Alberding’s leadership, the organization said.

This ultimately led to the creation in 2004 of the Joyce Awards, which each year commissions three to five new works by diverse artists. Joyce Award winners have gone on to win Grammy Awards, Pulitzer Prizes and MacArthur Foundation “Genius” Fellowships.

The Sun-Times receives funding from the Joyce Foundation.

Next Up In News
Classes canceled after ceiling collapses at Lockport Township High School central campus, no injuries reported
Barack and me
Food deserts plague Chicago neighborhoods. Could the city run its own grocery stores to fill in the gaps?
National Association of Realtors CEO Bob Goldberg resigns, replaced by former Sun-Times CEO Nykia Wright
Vaping by high school students has fallen this year, CDC says
El alcalde Brandon Johnson viaja a la Casa Blanca y presiona al Congreso para que ayuden con los migrantes
The Latest
Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears
Bears turn to Jack Sanborn at MLB with Tremaine Edmunds out
Edmunds hurt his right knee when it was hit by teammate Gervon Dexter’s helmet at the end of a play in the third quarter.
By Patrick Finley
 
Blackhawks rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski will play his 10th game Saturday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks rookie Kevin Korchinski’s play justifies starting entry-level contract
Korchinski is expected to play his 10th game of the season Saturday against the Panthers, which will activate the first year of his contract.
By Kyle Williams
 
Classes were canceled Thursday after a classroom ceiling collapsed in Lockport Township’s High School freshman center.
Suburban Chicago
Classes canceled after ceiling collapses at Lockport Township High School central campus, no injuries reported
The plaster ceiling in a third-floor classroom collapsed overnight at the district’s freshman center, according to District 205.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
1763920872.jpg
Bears
Tyson Bagent should be judged like the Bears QBs who came before him
Bagent’s underdog story doesn’t preclude him from being judged the same way as Justin Fields or Mitch Trubisky.
By Patrick Finley
 
Barack Obama talks to reporters and board members at the Chicago Sun-Times in 2008. Note the plate of cookies at left.
Columnists
Barack and me
This weekend, 2,500 members of “Obamaworld” gather in Chicago to mark the 15th anniversary of his being elected president. I wasn’t invited, but I was there.
By Neil Steinberg
 