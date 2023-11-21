The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Theater Entertainment and Culture

‘Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas’ is pure holiday delight for the child in all of us

From start to finish, the 75-minute tale will have you deep in your feelings when you’re not chortling at the ridiculous creativity of it all.

By  Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE ‘Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas’ is pure holiday delight for the child in all of us
Ben Mathew, Nick Cearley, Andy Mientus, Steven Huynh in “Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas.”

Harvey Beaver (Ben Mathew, from left), Charlie Muskrat (Nick Cearley), Emmett Otter (Andy Mientus) and Wendell Porcupine (Steven Huynh) are a band on a mission in “Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas.”

Michael Brosilow

Call it a kids show if you must. But know this: Even if you are generations beyond your single-digit years, “Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas” will fill you with giddy joy and have you snort-laughing with velocity enough to require a tissue. If you find no joy in the spectacle of a squirrel juggling act that ends with the lead squirrel doing a full-on deathdrop while their furry charges orbit above, you are having a bad day indeed.

The human/puppet hybrid production that opened this week in the Studebaker Theatre has a lengthy origin story: It started in 1971 as a children’s book by Russell and Lillian Hoban. In 1977 Jim Henson — father of the muppet kingdom that started in 1969 with the debut of “Sesame Street” — turned the book into a television special. 

‘Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas’ 

Emmet Otter

When: Through Dec. 31

Where: Studebaker Theatre in the Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Ave.

Tickets: $35 - $119

Info: www.EmmetOtterLive.com

Run time: 75 minutes, no intermission

Now, the tale of an impoverished otter overcoming self-doubt and disappointment just in time for Christmas is a musical (book by Timothy Allen McDonald and Christopher Gattelli, music and lyrics by Paul Williams), where talented humans share the stage with a menagerie of forest critters created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

From start to finish, the 75-minute tale will have you deep in your feelings when you’re not chortling at the ridiculous creativity embodied, by, for example, a mink gyrating through a burlesque routine that would make Gypsy Rose Lee proud.

Directed and choreographed by Gattelli, the tale is narrated by the wise Doc Bullfrog (Jordan Brownlee) and revolves around the young otter Emmet (Andy Mientus) and his widowed Ma (Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone), a washerwoman (washer otter?) who barely makes ends meet. 

Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone stars as Ma Otter in “Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas.”

Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone stars as Ma Otter in “Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas.”

Michael Brosilow

As Christmas looms, Emmet dreams of buying Ma a piano while Ma yearns to buy Emmet a guitar. When the unctuous Mayor Fox (Kevin Covert) announces a talent show with a $50 grand prize, Emmet and Ma each make separate, secret plans to enter: Emmet joins a jugband that also includes Wendell Porcupine (Steven Huynh), Harvey Beaver (Ben Mathew) and Charlie Muskrat (Nick Cearley). Ma sews a new dress and prepares to perform an aria. 

The plot sounds potentially childish. But Gattelli and the ensemble — including an unseen corps of puppeteers that voice and animate a menagerie of expressive animals ranging from placid herons to headbanging lizards and snakes — make it something splendid.

“Emmet Otter” has a pleasing if not particularly memorable score. But the music is powered by an ensemble that treats every moment and note with care and creativity. The opening “Waterville” is a rousing introduction to the characters and locale, humans and puppets alike creating a natural habitat that includes an all-animal kazoo band. 

Our narrator for the evening is Doc Bullfrog, a puppet Brownlee instills with gravitas and droll wisdom, whether he’s nudging the story along or plugging his cafe. 

The cast of “Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas.”

The cast of “Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas.”

Michael Brosilow

As Emmet, Mientus has an earnest innocence perfectly suited to both the belting ballad “Where the River Meets the Sea,” and the toe-tapping, water-borne hootenanny “Ain’t No Hole in the Washtub.”

Monteleone’s Ma is a comforting maternal figure with a heart of gold. The character lacks depth, but when Monteleone breaks out the anthemic “Our World,” Ma becomes a force for grace, beauty and optimism. 

Mayor Fox’s talent show is an outlandish delight, each number a showstopper. Sawyer Smith’s Madame Squirrel jump-starts the shenanigans with a high-stepping, death-dropping routine that is a true gift to Chicagoland this holiday season. 

Next Up In Theater
Fairy tale fabulous: ‘Cinderella’ delivers a positively lovely night in Drury Lane staging
Things to do in Chicago Nov. 16-22: The Mix
Court Theatre turns ‘The Lion in Winter’ into heady hybrid of thrills, drama and occasional laughs
Singing soars, but staging is too over-the-top in Lyric Opera’s ‘Jenufa’
‘The Nutcracker’ heralds holiday season’s dance programming in Chicago
‘Bells and whistles’ bury story and characters in ‘Beetlejuice’ stage musical
The Latest
Lane’s Dalton Scantlebury (35) shoots over Downers Grove North’s Jacob Bozeman (5) last season.
High School Basketball
Ten fearless forecasts for the basketball season
Some predictions to moniter over the next few months.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Emily Shell with one of the jumbo perch she caught Sunday with her father Jim off downtowns Chicago.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Finding lakefront perch and waiting for the ice to arrive
Lakefront perch on southern Lake Michigan and waiting on ice fishing (maybe next week in the Northwoods) lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg in 2003.
Politics
Cousin of former Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg pleads guilty to bribery charge
Kellogg, who hasn’t been charged with criminal wrongdoing, shook down a strip club in the south suburb for years, prosecutors say.
By Frank Main
 
Protesters, holding a banner which reads as “In Gaza, the State of Israel also kills journalists” and displaying the names and photographs of the killed ones, take part in a demonstration to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza near Place de la Republique in Paris, on Nov. 11, 2023.
Columnists
Journalists in Gaza deserve protection — not death
Fifty-three journalists have been killed in the Middle East since Oct. 7, including 46 Palestinians, four Israelis and three Lebanese, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
By Rummana Hussain
 
Marist’s Marquis Vance (25) takes the ball to the hoop for two against Eisenhower.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook
A look back on the first night of the season: Super 25 scores, upsets, top performers and more.
By Michael O’Brien
 