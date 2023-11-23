From the South Side to Senegal to build a school

Keianti Darling, Durrail Williams and Joseph Thomas are South Siders who grew up around gun violence. Today, these young men — all in their 20s — are participants in Chicago CRED, an organization working to reduce gun violence by engaging directly with individuals at high risk of shooting or being shot. Recently, they were among a group that traveled to the African nation of Senegal on a service trip to build a school in a small, rural community.

The three shared their reflections on the meaning of service, the experience of traveling to the continent of their ancestors, and how it all relates to the challenges here in Chicago.

Keianti Darling: ‘When we bring each other up, we all win’

(Note: Keianti’s good friend, Tony Johnson, was also scheduled to join the service trip but was killed in early September. The school in Senegal has now been named for Tony.)

The trip meant a lot to me. Me and Tony were supposed to be going together. When he passed, I just felt like he would still want me to go. It was rough at the beginning, and I didn’t think I was going to make it. When I got there, I was out of my comfort zone, but I had to do this for Tony.

When we got to the village — the love and the celebration, the banners, the dancing — it made me very happy. Every day, I was waking up with smiles. I never really appreciated things like that. It has made me a stronger person.

Coming back to Chicago, I am going to bring back things I learned there, like how to spread the love. It’s not always just about you. You have to think about others. Instead of pushing people down, I just want us to bring each other up. When we do that, we all win.

Young brothers like us might smoke weed or drink liquor or make a T-shirt about a loved one who passed. I took it upon myself to do this trip and do something (to honor Tony) in a positive way — not a negative way. Violence will not bring back your loved one. But you build a school for him, and it will be here forever.

Keianti Darling sets foundational bricks for the school named for his friend, Tony Johnson. Provided

Durrail Williams: ‘A community that loves and respects each other’

I was excited to go. We connected as we worked, not only with each other but with the villagers. It was hard to leave. I love that I gave people an opportunity for an education. Everyone deserves a chance for education.

As Nelson Mandela said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

I was really struck by the poverty. Even our poorest people in Chicago are living better than the people there. It surprised me to know that the kids didn’t even know how old they were. They didn’t know their birthdays. At most, they would maybe know the year they were born.

But they were always happy. I saw a community that actually loves and respects each other. They don’t do things they don’t want their kids or the people around them to do.

People in Chicago — and the U.S. in general — we say we want those things like community, but it’s fake love. We have to stop blaming each other and take responsibility for our actions. We have to stop shaming people and stop putting people down.

If we, as men and women, stopped doing things we don’t want our kids to do, we would be much better off. If more people went over there and saw how the community came together, and they saw everything (positive) that was going on, they would come back here looking for a better life.

Durrail Williams works with school kids in Senegal. Provided

Joseph Thomas: ‘They just want an education’

The trip was eye-opening. It changed my whole mindset. Seeing other Black people, the way they handle themselves. We (Black Americans) are nothing like them, but we are like them because we are them.

It was great to get away for two weeks and see how we’re supposed to be treated. There was no arguing, or fighting, or tripping about little things. The people in the village were very engaged with us at the work site. They wanted the school a lot, and they were way happier than us.

I was really struck by their loyalty and honesty. One of the mothers in my host family washed my clothes and she found some money in the pocket of my pants. She brought the money back to me. I gave it straight back to her.

Their morals are different. We are more materialistic. They just want an education. Even though they have nothing, they still find some way to be happy. Life doesn’t mean anything if you’re not happy.

Joseph Thomas snaps a selfie with Keianti Darling and schoolchildren in the background. Provided

To learn more about Chicago CRED and the Senegal trip, visit www.chicagocred.org.

